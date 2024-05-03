The Lagos State Police Command said it has identified the police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Toheeb Eniafe at a petrol station in Obalende.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson, made this known via his X handle on Thursday.

“The person behind the shooting has been identified as a police officer serving at Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 17, Lion Building, Lagos,” he said.

“Investigation is still ongoing and further findings will be made available.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command is working with the family of the deceased to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice,” he added.

According to a witness, who spoke with the Vanguard newspaper, some security officials drove into the station to buy petrol while many others were in the queue.

“The actions of the armed officers were met with stiff resistance from people who had been waiting in the queue for over five hours. The deceased, Toheeb Eniafe, was one of the people who spoke loudly against the officers, asking them to join the queue like everyone else.

“Quickly the verbal confrontation degenerated into a fisticuff. One of the men shot the young man and immediately fled the incident scene, leaving the area in disarray,” the witness recounted.

