The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Company has explained the reason behind the current blackout in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria.

The electricity distribution company made the explanation in a statement posted on its X handle on Saturday.

“Kindly be informed that the outage currently experienced in Uyo, Eket and Ikot Ekpene is as a result of a fault in Uyo/Itu 132kv line.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Akwa Ibom has been without power supply for two days now.

The blackout which began on Friday morning has forced business owners and residents to resort to power generators.

This is the second time in less than two months that the distribution company has blamed a power outage in the oil-rich state on the same 132kv power transmission line.

This newspaper in February reported how business owners in the state lamented the effect of power outage on their businesses.

In a statement on Saturday, PHED said the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) maintenance crew was working to restore power in the state.

“Customers are assured that power supply will be restored as soon as work is completed,” the company said.

Similarly, the distribution company has also released a statement on the power outage in parts of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It said that the outage currently experienced on Alcon Road, Nvigwe, Woji Estate is a result of “TCN load shedding (power transformer limitation) at the transmission station”.

This is the second time in three months that the PHED has announced power outage in parts of Port Harcourt.

