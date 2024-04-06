The Senate has postponed resumption of plenary to 23 April.

The upper chamber embarked on Easter and Eid-el-Fitr holiday on 20 March after passing a bill to extend the implementation of the capital component of the 2023 supplementary budget to June 2024.

The lawmakers were billed to resume plenary on Tuesday, 16 April, but a statement issued by the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, on Saturday, said the resumption has been extended by one week.

Mr Akubueze said the postponement was as a result of “unforeseen circumstances”.

He apologised to the lawmakers for any inconvenience the extension might cause to them and their constituents.

“Distinguished Senators are hereby invited to note that the resumption of the plenary sitting of the Senate, which was scheduled for Tuesday, 16th April 2024, has been postponed to Tuesday 23rd April 2024.

“This postponement is owing to unforeseen circumstances, and any inconvenience this may cause is highly regretted, please” the statement reads.

The House of Representatives had earlier on Friday announced the extension of resumption of plenary to 23 April to enable the lawmakers move to the main chamber, which had been under renovation.

Pending issues before senators

There are many pending national issues that require the intervention of the Senate, Nigeria’s highest legislative body.

Some of the issues generating public criticism are the increase in 2024 Hajj fares from N4.5 million to N8.5 million and the increase in electricity tariff by over 300 per cent for Band A consumers.

Some governors have agreed to subsidise the Hajj fares for the intending pilgrims, particularly the first-timers, but it was not clear if the federal government will also subsidise the fares.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, had recently assured that the upper chamber will intervene in the increase in electricity tariff when the plenary resumes.

“The relevant Senate Committees on Power are studying the situation.

“You know we are on recess now. When we resume, they will present their findings to the Senate at plenary. We won’t abandon Nigerians,” Mr Adaramodu said.

