The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) has announced power outages in some parts of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement posted on its X handle (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the power company explained that “Rumuola Feeder 3 and Refinery Feeder 2 are out of supply due to collapsed poles around Springhill, Uyo Street.”

The company listed parts of the city to be affected by the outage as Rumuomasi, Rumuola, Orazi, Rumuigbo, and Rumuorosi.

“Others are GRA, Waterlines, Oroworokwo, Oromoroezimgbu, Rumuokwuta and Bori Camp,” the statement said.

The company said it has mobilised its technical team to replace the poles and restore the feeders, but did not, however, state how long the outage will last.

“We assure customers within these areas that supply will be restored as soon as work is completed,” the company said.

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company is a private electricity distributor that supplies electricity in four South-south states of Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

Nigeria has been facing challenges in its electricity generation and distribution — in 2022 alone, the country’s national grid collapsed eight times, throwing many Nigerians into darkness.

