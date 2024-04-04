Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Thursday declared a purported list of the state’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee members , circulating in the media, as fake.

Mr Fubara disclosed this at the inauguration of the Port Harcourt International Automobile Spare Parts Trading and Commercial Centre project in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

He said the purported list was the handiwork of cheap publicity seekers and agents of crisis, who should know that their imagination would not stand.

The governor explained that the national leadership of the party had met recently and agreed that states where the tenure of PDP executives had expired should continue to maintain the officers as caretakers for the next three months.

Mr Fubara clarified that the decision, awaiting ratification by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, did not approve the addition of new names to the already existing number of officers, or removal of any subsisting officers .

“We had a meeting and agreed that not just in Rivers, but in all the states affected, that the Executive Councils of PDP should be extended for three months.

“This extension is not meant to bring in new names, the extension also did not say that you are working without the authority of the governor.

“So, for those lists that you saw and those ones altered, I can assure you that they are not going to stand.

“We also agreed that there is going to be a NEC meeting on April 18, that should ratify that decision.

“So, what you are seeing is the handiwork of desperate people who like media publicity, so don’t bother about anything. Nothing is happening,” Mr Fubara said.

The governor said Rivers remained a very important state to protect, which was why his administration chose the path of peace to engender progress.

(NAN)

