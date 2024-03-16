Darlington Orji, special adviser to Governor Siminalayi Fubara on political affairs and strategy, said on Friday that the governor would not be distracted in his “efforts to make Rivers a model”.

Mr Orji was reacting to the accusation by the Rivers APC chairperson, Tony Okocha, that Mr Fubara’s administration has no vision and direction.

Accusation by APC chairperson

It would be recalled that Mr Okocha on Tuesday in a press briefing in Port Harcourt, accused the administration of being “visionless”.

Mr Okocha also accused the administration of spending the state’s fund frivolously, saying that the governor was not consolidating on the achievements of his predecessor Nyesom Wike.

Why Fubara is ‘generally acceptable’ by Rivers people

But Mr Orji, in a reaction, stated that Mr Fubara could not be visionless when he understood the need of promoting civil servants and the importance of paying workers and pensioners their salary arrears and gratuities.

“The governor has ensured that construction of roads and bridges are ongoing in Alesha Road in Eleme.

“When you go to Bori internal roads, you will see the signature of the governor which shows that he is focused and not ready to be distracted.

“I thank God that Okocha agreed that the governor is carrying out the ring road project; the ring road is one of the signature projects of the governor.

“Governor Fubara is focused and he believes in the feelings of the people. That is why he directed that the local government workers should be promoted and paid the 30 per cent minimum wage.

“The governor is generally accepted by the people because he is doing what the people want.

“We can see the rehabilitation of the Psychiatric Hospital ordered by the governor, and the reopening of the employment project at the Ignatius Aguru University and other programmes done by his administration,” Mr Orji said.

According to him, Mr Okocha may have deliberately decided not to see or appreciate the effort of the governor.

“The accessibility of the governor has shown clearly that he is working for the people and the people will continue to rally round him.

“We are satisfied with Fubara’s developmental stride and the way he is carrying out his electioneering promises made to Rivers people.

“Government is a continuity and the governor has continued with the projects that were not completed by his predecessors.

“Let it be on record that the governor is not funding the thanksgiving that Okocha described as a jamboree, rather people are happy, thanking God for the victory at the courts; it is worth thanking God for.

“This is the reason the opposition parties have continued to align themselves with the governor for his good works.

“Yes, criticism is part of governance, but it should be in good faith. What we are seeing is criticism meant to undermine all the good development that the governor has brought to the people,” Mr Orji added.

Gov Fubara’s projects in Rivers

Similarly, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Johnson, in his reaction, said that Mr Okocha had lost touch with happenings in the state.

According to Mr Johnson, Governor Fubara is the best thing that has happened to the state and the majority of Rivers people are appreciative of his ability to rewrite the political history of the state.

“We are rebuilding the entire state and the revival fire is sweeping through the entire 23 local government areas, not by making noise.

“The governor has completed most projects initiated by his predecessors within the few months of his administration.

“Some of these projects are the completion of Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri, Port Harcourt Local Government Area and the Government Secondary School, Eneka, Obio Akpor Local Government Area.

“Other projects completed are the Government Secondary School, Emohua, Emohua Local Government Area and Government Secondary School, Okehi, Etche Local Government Area.

“He has also completed the 19.1 kilometer Oyigbo-Okoloma (Afam) road in Oyigbo Local Government Area and the 8.1 kilometer Abua-Omoku-Iyak-Ighom-Elok road, in Abua-Odual local government area.

“Fubara has completed the Egbeda Internal road in Emohua Local Government Area and the 10.3 kilometer Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu-East/West link road.”

Mr Johnson also listed the University of Port Harcourt Convocation Auditorium, the Mgbuodohia internal roads in Obio Akpor Local Government Area and the Gbene-nu/Ohoro road in Tai Local Government Area as projects completed by Fubara.

“The Dental Maxillofacial, Ear, Nose, Throat & Ophthalmology Hospital, Garrison junction and Kelsey Harrison Hospital, Mile 2, Diobu, in Port Harcourt Local Government Area, have also been completed by Fubara.”

The Commissioner also highlighted some of the projects initiated by Fubara’s administration outside that initiated by his predecessor.

They include the 50.15km Port Harcourt dual carriage Ring Road, the Elelenwo internal roads in Obio Akpor Local Government Area, ongoing Omuakali-Eberi Road, Omuma Local Government Area, ongoing 10 kilometer Aleto-Ebubu-Eteo Road (old Port Harcourt-Bori Road) in Eleme Local Government Area and ongoing Igbu-Ehuda internal roads in Ahoada-East.

“Fubara also initiated the ongoing Bori City Internal Roads in Khana Local Government, ongoing Emohua-Ogbakiri Road in Emohua LGA and the ongoing 6.5 kilometers Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinery link road with 200 meters bridge,” Mr Johnson added.

Mr Johnson further said that the governor was eager to see the lives of Rivers people improve tremendously with the signing of N4 billion Small, Medium Enterprise Scales Fund with Bank of Industry to encourage small businesses.

“Currently, the Rivers State Micro Finance Agency has called for loan application from Rivers people.

“There is also the approval and implementation of promotion for all Rivers Civil Servants that were stagnated for eight years and payment of their financial entitlements.

“It is on record that Fubara approved the implementation of N100,000 Christmas bonus for all state civil servants, and appointed 16 permanent secretaries with provision of SUVs as official vehicles for their effective service delivery.

“He also approved and increased the number of scholarships for Rivers indigenes in PAMO Medical University, and released N2 billion grant to Rivers State University Nkpolu, Oroworukwo for 2023.

“The governor approved the implementation of free registration of WAEC/SSCE for all Rivers children and distribution of textbooks and school materials across the schools in the State.

“He also approved the promotion of 400 health workers at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and recruitment of 500 new staff for the hospital,” Johnson added.

The commissioner equally drew the attention of Mr Okocha to the procurement of firefighting trucks for the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria by the governor.

(NAN)

