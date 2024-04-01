The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for a fair regulatory environment to protect consumers’ and manufacturers’ interests.

Its Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made the call on Monday in Lagos, after a social media incident involving Erisco Foods and a dissatisfied customer, Chioma Egodi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Egodi via a social media platform, Facebook, had on 17 Sept 2023, given a review that Nagiko Tomato Mix, a product of Erisco Foods, was sugary.

The said post has generated several reactions including that of the company that employed legal means to address the matter with Egodi.

However, the MAN Director General emphasised the need for measures to shield manufacturers from social media defamation’s damaging effects and ensure fairness for all.

He noted that the impact of social media defamation could significantly affect businesses and even threaten their existence.

Mr Ajayi-Kadir stressed the need for measures that recognised the challenges faced by manufacturers in Nigeria and encouraged consumer patronage and empathy.

He said manufacturers should be protected from the adverse effects of unverified negative claims about locally manufactured products.

“While we acknowledge and encourage consumers’ right to voice legitimate complaints through appropriate channels, it is important to hold consumers accountable for spreading false information about local products and attempting to vilify local manufacturers in the public opinion place.

“Hence, the need for equal protection of manufacturers and consumers’ rights.

“The case in question underscores the importance of diligent investigation as carried out by the Lagos State consumer protection agency and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria which exonerated the manufacturer of the said product.

“The two agencies should actually be commended for unravelling the truth of the case,” he said.

Highlighting the challenging business environment in Nigeria, Mr Ajayi-Kadir noted the critical role of consumer patronage in maintaining the viability of local manufacturing businesses.

He urged government agencies to take deliberate steps to protect manufacturers while also protecting the rights of the consumer.

The MAN DG also called for a shift in consumer behaviour toward patronising domestic goods and showcasing their quality to the global market.

He underscored the importance of mutual accountability between manufacturers and consumers to foster economic growth in the country.

(NAN)

