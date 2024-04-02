Emmanuel Wogu, 28, is the founder of Emmaginations, a content-creating and digital marketing organisation.

Emmanuel, our first male guest on the #Under30entrepreneursinNigeria interview series, has a Communications & Multimedia Design degree from the American University of Nigeria and speaks Igbo, Hausa and English.

He loves working with visionary brands and leaders and solving pertinent creative problems.

Excerpts:

PT: As the founder of a content-creating establishment, when did you decide that being an entrepreneur was what you wanted? Was it planned, or did you stumble upon the idea? Have you had people ask you, “Why business? Why not a ‘9-5’?”

Emmanuel: I founded Emmaginations in 2019 when I was still a student at the American University of Nigeria, AUN. I was a Communications & Multimedia Design major with a Concentration in TV & Film & so I was preparing for a film career.

I took the business route for two reasons: One, because my university had and still has a strong philosophy of entrepreneurship and two, because I grew up with parents who owned & ran their businesses. Most of my family members are businessmen and women. So, entrepreneurship comes naturally.

Why not a 9-5? In my experience, great legacies are built on something other than 9-5s. It’s very limiting. I am a creative and innovative person. I solve problems, and this aligns more with entrepreneurship. That said, there is always a time and place for office hours.

PT: What inspired this business and your business name?

Emmanuel: My passion for good stories. Thanks to my dad, I started reading very early, and this coloured my imagination a lot. I find that stories are the most effective way of influencing people. This is the reason I studied TV & Film. To see the world in 4K (a high-quality video resolution) and to make as many people do the same. It is an irresistible challenge I wholly embrace.

As for my business name, it is inspired by a highly hyperactive imagination, and my name, Emmanuel. I’m sure the rest can be figured out.

PT: How has the journey been so far? How has your work been accepted?

Emmanuel: It has been tough but rewarding. As a filmmaker, my feature-length documentary has been featured across five international film festivals, including one honourable mention at the Toronto Tamil Film Festival in Canada.

Today, I specialise in creating on-demand content. My filmmaking skills allow me to cater to today’s fast-paced social media landscape with a creative flair that is original only to me. I help businesses grow rapidly with content that connects!

As an agency, Emmaginations builds, manages, and optimises online presences for businesses. This includes websites, social media, and marketing materials, but it doesn’t end there. We take it one step further, working with you, side by side, to convert your content into lead generation magnets that attract, convert, and retain customers easily. I really need to give a shout-out to my incredible team, who work tirelessly around the clock to keep this creative engine going.

PT: How did your family feel about your decision to start a business, be an entrepreneur?

Emmanuel: Business runs in my family, so they didn’t take it. They expected it. Like I said earlier, most of them own businesses, so it’s the rule rather than an exception.

PT: What’s your take on doing business in Nigeria, especially this line of business? The competition in the content creation industry is relatively high. How do you ensure you stand out?

Emmanuel: Great questions, thank you. It’s an exciting time; the industry has grown exponentially worldwide; everybody is a content creator today. It is a testament to the efficacy of not just content creators but also those responsible for building the platforms and infrastructure on which we all thrive. It speaks volumes of the value of entrepreneurship.

With new AI tools like open AI’s Sora, we are about to see an even more significant shift in the way content is produced and consumed, but to pivot away from the industry, Nigeria is ranked 131 out of 190 on the 2020 ease of doing business index.

Doing business in Nigeria is really not for the weak. It’s cutthroat. Someone once said if you can make it in Nigeria, you can make it anywhere in the world! And I believe it. How do I stand out? Quality! When clients come to me, it’s because they are assured of quality, the best.

PT: Where can we find Emmaginations?

Emmanuel: This link provides all answers to enquiries about Emmaginations’ services. We have a physical presence, and we are also online. https://linktr.ee/emmaginations_group

PT: Where do you see your business in five years?

Emmanuel: I plan to scale up to meet current and future demand adequately. I have spent time building the right foundation, a structure that can withstand the test of time.

PT: If you were to get a grant, which arm of your business would you be expanding?

Emmanuel: I have a company called Own a Film. It’s a beautiful concept that lets filmmakers or creators raise money for their projects through crowdfunding. This will eliminate the financial barrier and empower creators to reach beyond their wildest Emmaginations.

PT: Is there anything you wish you had known before you started your business?

Emmanuel: People don’t buy what you do. They buy why you do it.

PT: Has there been any time you felt like quitting? How did you manage that phase?

Emmanuel: Absolutely. The world romanticises entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurial journey but hides the not-so-romantic side. The late nights and the early mornings, the bad investments, the decision paralysis, the silent bankruptcies, and most especially, the time away from family,

So, young people like myself prepare for fame and not the pain. Don’t get me wrong, I wasn’t expecting it to be easy. I knew things were going to be difficult. But nothing, absolutely nothing, prepares you for how rough the journey can get as an entrepreneur.

Many have abandoned the journey. But winners don’t quit. When things get rough for me, I ask myself why I started this journey in the first place, what problem I’m solving and the answer always gets me back on track.

Finally, connecting with other entrepreneurs is the next best thing. In the last few years, I have had the privilege of having insightful conversations with business leaders in various industries. Trust me, nothing beats access to first-hand intelligence.

PT: What advice would you give someone seeking to start this business?

Emmanuel: Think about your favourite soup. Someone, somewhere, started making that soup a long time ago and eventually perfected it into what it is today. Being a successful content creator is like cooking your own soup. I bet you that there is not just water and oil but meat, fish, vegetables, spices, and many other things.

It takes time and effort to learn how to prepare your soup and then the passion, creativity and originality to make it the most delicious soup in town. That being said, don’t be afraid to start small. E no go sweet at first, but if you keep going, you will eventually start a restaurant. Congratulations! That’s when the real work begins! The most important ingredient, however, is originality. It’s your soup, remember?

PT: Content creation is quite a demanding profession. How do you unwind?

Emmanuel: I love to read and watch movies, but nothing beats teaching. When I’m not running Emmaginations, I run a student development club called Active Minds in Yola Model Secondary School, Adamawa, Nigeria, where we believe you can do it if you can think it. Anything is possible. These students are my pride & joy. Being with them is very therapeutic.

PT: On a scale of one to 10, how would you rate Nigerians’ interest in content creation, advertisement and so on?

Emmanuel: A solid 10!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

