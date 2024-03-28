Eniola Ajao, the producer of ‘Àjàkájù (Beasts of Two Worlds)’, has reversed her decision regarding the ‘Best Dressed Female’ award presented at the movie’s premiere held on Sunday at Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos State.

Bobrisky’s emergence as ‘Best Dressed Female’ with an award of N1 million sparked numerous controversies and ignited endless social media debates.

The ‘Best Dressed Male’ won by ex-BBNaija housemate Groovy with N1 million went unnoticed.

Bobrisky’s ‘Best Dressed Female’ award was condemned—described as disrespectful to women, Nigerian culture, and tradition.

Eniola, in a statement on her Instagram page Wednesday, apologised for the distress and turmoil the award caused and announced new winners for the ‘Best Dressed Female’ category.

The statement signed by Abigail Akinrinmade of The Hype Agency read in parts: “I write to you today with a heavy heart, filled with regret and remorse over the events that unfolded at my movie premiere, Beast of Two Worlds ‘Àjàkájù’ on Sunday, 24 March 2024. I address you all today, taking full responsibility and seeking your pardon with my deepest regrets for the distress and turmoil caused by the events surrounding the selection of Best Dressed at the premiere of ‘Àjàkájù’.

“To make amends and correct my mistakes, I have decided to honour two females, Bode Alao and one other beautiful woman, as the best-dressed females at the premiere. Each will receive N1 million as a token of my sincere apology and appreciation for their grace and elegance.”

‘Womanhood’

Eniola, who made her acting debut in the 2004 ‘Ìgbà Aìmọ̀’ movie, apologised to women angered by her actions.

The Lagos-born actress emphasised the importance of upholding and honouring the gender with dignity and respect, saying, ‘’As a woman, I value these principles deeply.’’

“I want to assure you that I hold the utmost reverence for womanhood, and I would never intentionally engage in any behaviour that diminishes or disparages the role of women in our society,” Eniola added.

She said, “I want to extend my sincerest apologies to the Muslim community, especially during this sacred month of Ramadan. I acknowledge and respect the significance of this time, and I never intended to offend or upset anyone with the proceedings of our premiere.

“Please accept my sincerest apologies for any distress my actions may have caused during this sacred time.”

Further apologies

The filmmaker further apologised to actor Femi Adebayo, who had unfairly faced backlash due to the ‘Best Dressed Female’ announcement he made at the premiere.

Eniola stated in an interview with Arise News TV on Tuesday that the actor did not mastermind Bobrisky’s win.

She reiterated that Adebayo was innocent of everything that occurred at the movie premiere.

The Accountant-turned-actress clarified that he ( Adebayo) was not among the judges, noting that she only called upon him to announce the winners.

Furthermore, Eniola apologised to Adebayo’s wife, Omotayo Maimunat, and actress Dayo Amusan for the insults and disrespect directed towards them.

She said, “I take full responsibility for any harm caused.”

More so, the actress apologised to Bobrisky for placing the crossdresser in a challenging predicament.

“The decision to award you was never meant to cause harm or controversy but was rather an attempt to generate publicity for our movie. I am truly sorry for any distress this may have caused you,” she stated.

Rationale

The alumna of the University of Lagos disclosed that she awarded Bobrisky ‘Best Dressed Female’ to promote the movie scheduled to hit cinemas on 29 March.

She said: “While I may have misled you along the way, please understand that my intentions were never malicious or harmful. I am deeply sorry for any pain or discomfort my actions may have caused.

“I am committed to learning and growing from this experience; your forgiveness and support would mean the world to me.”

Background

The movie features famous actors and actresses such as Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Akintola, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, Femi Adebayo, Faithia Balogun, Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Ajao, Peju Ogunmola, Yinka Quadri, and many others.

It tells the story of a formidable woman named Ajakaju, who possesses human and animal traits.

Throughout the storyline, she roams the forest at night, wreaking havoc on hunters by killing and maiming some of them and destroying crops, thus weakening the town’s economy.

In the movie, King Towobola ventures into the forest to confront her. Following an epic battle, they agree to marry, hoping to reconcile with Ajakaju.

As anticipated, Ajakaju gives birth to a son but then throws the boy into the fire, representing the hope for the king’s lineage.

This action triggers a series of twists and turns, rendering the movie entertaining, daring, and suspenseful.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

