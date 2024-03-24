President Bola Tinubu has said he would dedicate his 72nd birthday to the task of building a more stable, secure, prosperous and united Nigeria.

He also asked friends and associates wishing to celebrate him to donate such monies to charity organisations of their choice in his name, instead of placing adverts in newspapers or radios.

A statement by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said Mr Tinubu would mark his birthday, on Friday, 29 March

“During an auspicious occasion as this, it is customary for family members, friends and associates to celebrate him in different ways.

“President Tinubu, in deference to this challenging time, said he will not host any birthday event and does not want any of his associates and numerous well-wishers to organise any celebratory event on his behalf or in his name.

“President Tinubu appreciates the honour of being the leader of Africa’s leading nation at this time and he is working very hard to make life better for the generality of our people,” Onanuga said.

He said the manner of celebration was the President’s responsiveness to the present mood of the nation and recent killing of officers and men of the Army and Police in Delta.

He said it was also due to the recent spate of security breaches by criminal elements in different parts of Nigeria.

“There should be no form of birthday event and placing of birthday goodwill advertorial messages in newspapers. Goodwill messages should not be placed on radio and television stations too.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

