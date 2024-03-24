The police have arrested the suspected mastermind of an attack last year on a church in Kaduna State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mansir Hassan, announced this in a statement he issued in Kaduna on Sunday.

Mr Hassan named the suspect as Yakubu Saidu, also known as Ismail, who he said was involved in banditry, culpable homicide and mischief by fire.

“On September 7, 2023, at approximately 2030hrs, the Officer in Charge of Fadan Kamantan, Zonkwa, alerted authorities of a distressing situation at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Kamantan, where suspected kidnappers had launched an attack.

“In spite of the urgency of the situation, police operatives, in collaboration with military personnel, swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“Regrettably, the suspects had already set ablaze the priest’s residence before the arrival of the security personnel.

”In spite of the valiant efforts, one Seminarian, Stephen Naaman, tragically lost his life in the inferno and property worth millions of naira, including a Honda vehicle and a motorcycle, were consumed by the fire,“ he said.

Mr Hassan said that on Friday, one Yakubu Saidu, the alleged mastermind and leader of the notorious kidnapping gang, was apprehended, and he confessed to his involvement in the crime.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Ali Audu, has commended the police operatives for the swift and effective response to the distress call.

“The police command reassures the public of its unwavering resolve to combat crime and ensure the safety and security of all residents,“ Mr Hassan said.

