In a commendable display of corporate social responsibility, Dufil Prima Foods’ makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, has joined forces with the Kokun Foundation Food Bank, a non-governmental organisation to bring relief and joy to the vulnerable by providing free cartons of Indomie Noodles to thousands of Nigerians.

During a distribution event held at the Ojodu area of Lagos State, Indomie generously contributed cartons of noodles to individuals in the community worst hit by the current economic hardship in the country. The donation, made in conjunction with the Foundation, underscored the collaborative effort to combat hunger in the region.

Speaking on behalf of Indomie Noodles, Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, emphasised the brand’s commitment to the well-being of the underprivileged in Nigeria. He reiterated Indomie’s dedication to ensuring that vulnerable individuals in the society have access to at least one meal a day and said that the collaboration is a vital component of the brand’s broader initiative to feed over one million disadvantaged Nigerians across the nation.

Visibly moved by the gesture, the beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards Indomie and the Kokun Foundation, thanking them for their care and compassion.

For one beneficiary, Mrs Doris, a mother of triplet from the Ojodu community, the gesture couldn’t have come at a better time, as she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the organisations for the assistance.

“We are very grateful completely to Indomie and Kokun Foundation for this donation,” she shared happily. “Things have not been easy due to the current price hike everywhere but thanks to Indomie and the Kokun Foundation, we have hope things will get better for us”.

Another mother with her child expressed their joy at the initiative and rendered heartfelt prayers and thanks to Indomie and Kokun Foundation.

The founder, Kokun Foundation, Olukokun Adepeju stated that the foundation was borne out of the desire to support the very vulnerable and to reduce hunger in communities around Lagos.

“Kokun Food Bank will continue to be a beacon of hope for the needy and put a smile on their faces. In a time like this, we are glad for the joint exercise with Indomie and even more committed to this service to humanity.”

This collaboration once again serves as a reminder of the profound impact that corporate partnerships and community-driven initiatives can have in alleviating food insecurity and promoting a sense of hope and solidarity among the needy.

