Two American soldiers have been confirmed killed in Iranian strikes on an American military base in Jordan.

Another soldier is currently listed as missing, while four others were injured in the strikes and have been successfully treated, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday.

“On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing,” CENTCOM wrote on X.

“Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty.

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“Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified.”

The deaths bring the number of US personnel killed since the start of the war to 16, with more than 400 wounded. PREMIUM TIMES reported that the first American casualties were recorded in March after three US fighter jets crashed in Kuwait. Three American soldiers died in the crash, with four others seriously injured. Hours later, another US soldier was killed by Iranian missiles.

The latest casualties are a result of renewed exchanges between the US and Iran.

This newspaper earlier quoted American media as reporting that many US soldiers were injured in recent Iranian strikes on an American base in Jordan.

Iran has continued to target American bases in the Gulf in retaliation for American strikes on Iran.

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CENTCOM earlier announced that the US carried out strikes on Friday night, marking the seventh consecutive night. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, afterwards, accused the US of “repeated breaches of agreements” with Tehran. He described President Donald Trump’s signature as “worthless and invalid.”

Apart from targeting Iranian military facilities, the US has also targeted and damaged civilian facilities like bridges, water and power facilities in Iran.

Strikes on desalination pumps in the coastal village of Bunji cut water supply to about 10,000 people across 20 villages.

Iran, in a “corresponding response”, fired strikes into Kuwait that caused a fire to break out in a power and water desalination plant. The IRGC confirmed the attack, stating that its naval forces hit the US fleet’s fuel support pier at the Al-Ahmadi port in the country.

Meanwhile, US attacks on Hormozgan province in Southern Iran earlier today killed about three people and injured eight others. Attacks on the country since 6 July have killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 500, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.