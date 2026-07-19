The US on Saturday night continued its strikes on Iran, hours after confirming the death of two American soldiers in Iranian strikes on a US base in Jordan.

The strikes on Saturday night marked the eighth consecutive night of American strikes on Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

CENTCOM announced on X that the strikes were “designed to degrade further Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

It later announced that the strikes targeted “Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites.”

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Al Jazeera quotes Iranian media as reporting that “the attacks happened early on Sunday, hitting Sirik at 1:30am local time (22:00 GMT, Saturday), and Qeshm Island at about 3:38am (00:08 GMT, Sunday) and again at 6:10am local time (0240 GMT) according to Iranian reports.

“Tasnim also said the US military targeted a location near Shadegan in Iran’s Khuzestan province at 5:55am (02:25GMT Sunday),” the medium reports.

In response to the strikes, Iran targeted US assets at two bases in Kuwait.

Iran’s military said it targeted a US “ammunition depot at Al-Adiri camp and the Patriot radar and air radar” at the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the latest strikes occurred hours after CENTCOM confirmed the death of two American soldiers in Iranian strikes on a US base in Jordan.

It said one other soldier is missing while four others were injured in the attack.

President Donald Trump described the deaths of the soldiers as “a very sad thing.”

“We hate to see it happen,” he said. “It’s in service to our country.”

Meanwhile, top Iranian commander Ali Abdullahi warned that the armed forces will be responding decisively to “any aggression or barbarism” from the US.

Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, warned of “unforgettable lessons” if the US continued its attacks on Iran.

This threat was only a few hours before the latest US strike began.

He also accused the US of “repeated breaches of agreements” with Tehran and described Mr Trump’s signature as “worthless and invalid.”

The war, which had earlier focused on control over the Strait of Hormuz, has now expanded to targeting civilian infrastructure.

This paper reported that the US struck and damaged several civilian facilities like bridges, water and power facilities in its attacks.

READ ALSO: US continues strikes on Iran after confirming death of American soldiers

It began after Mr Trump threatened to attack Iran’s civilian infrastructure if “there is no deal by next week.” Strikes on desalination pumps in the coastal village of Bunji cut water supply to about 10,000 people across 20 villages.

At least three people died in the attack on Hormozgan province on Friday.

The Iranian Health Ministry also disclosed that over 50 people have died and more than 500 have been wounded due to US strikes on the country since July 6.

Iran, in retaliation, fired strikes into Kuwait that caused a fire to break out in a power and water desalination plant.