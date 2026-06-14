Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has announced a N34 billion intervention project to tackle the longstanding environmental degradation and gully erosion crisis in Rigasa and adjoining communities in Kaduna State.

The governor made the announcement after conducting an inspection of the affected areas, describing the environmental challenge as a major threat that has persisted for more than three decades.

According to Mr Sani, the erosion problem has claimed lives, destroyed livelihoods and exposed thousands of residents to severe environmental and safety risks without adequate intervention over the years.

He said the Kaduna State Government, through the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, would commence a comprehensive project aimed at reclaiming degraded lands, restoring livelihoods and creating a safer and healthier environment for residents.

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“The challenge has persisted for over 30 years, causing immense hardship for communities along the corridor. Our administration is determined to bring lasting solutions to the affected areas,” the governor said.

Mr Sani explained that the project would cover a 17-kilometre stretch across Igabi and Kaduna South Local Government Areas, including Rigasa and several neighbouring communities.

He noted that the beneficiary communities are predominantly urban-poor settlements that contribute significantly to Kaduna State’s economic growth and development.

The governor disclosed that the project has an approved contract sum of N34 billion and that the required funding has already been secured to ensure smooth implementation.

He added that groundbreaking for the project is expected within the next two weeks, while completion is projected within 18 months.

Although the project will affect more than 1,200 households during implementation, Mr Sani said the state government has earmarked over N2 billion for compensation and resettlement support for affected residents.

He further stated that the intervention would generate direct and indirect employment opportunities, stimulate economic activities and improve living conditions across the affected communities.

Upon completion, the project is expected to directly benefit more than two million people living and working within the corridor and surrounding areas.

The initiative is one of the largest environmental remediation projects undertaken by the Kaduna State Government and is expected to significantly reduce the risks associated with erosion, flooding and land degradation in the affected communities.