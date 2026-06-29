The police have arrested seven suspected members of a robbery gang following an attack on a residence in Katsina metropolis.

The police said the suspects were arrested after an investigation into a reported robbery incident at Unwala Quarters in Katsina.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the command’s spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, the incident was reported on 19 June after suspected robbers allegedly invaded a family residence and carted away valuables.

The stolen items reportedly included two motorcycles, seven mobile phones and two power banks.

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The police said operatives launched an intelligence-led investigation that led to the arrest of seven suspects.

The suspects were identified as Sulaiman Sabo, also known as Labule; Muhammad Aminu; Muhammad Yahaya; Muhammad Daddy; Aliyu Kabir; Musa Kabir; and Ahmad Usman.

The police said the suspects confessed during interrogation.

The command said a search conducted after the arrests led to the recovery of five mobile phones believed to have been stolen, two power banks, two cutlasses, a pinch bar, a flashlight and a bunch of master keys.

According to the police, the suspects also mentioned four other alleged accomplices said to be involved in disposing of the stolen property.

The police identified the persons as Dahiru Nuhu Tsoho, Ibrahim, also known as Iro, Shafi’u Lawal and Aminu C., adding that efforts were ongoing to arrest them.

The command said the suspects in custody would be charged in court after the conclusion of investigations.

Security agencies in parts of northern Nigeria continue to intensify efforts against violent crimes and property-related offences amid wider security concerns in the region.

Police authorities said investigations into the case are ongoing.