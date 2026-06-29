The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a fresh 21-day ultimatum to the federal government and other employers to address longstanding welfare and professional concerns, warning that continued failure to meet its demands could trigger industrial unrest.

The association announced the decision in a communiqué issued after an emergency virtual meeting of its Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC), convened following the expiration of the 21-day window it had earlier granted the federal government at its May 2026 Ordinary General Meeting.

NARD said it reviewed reports on engagements with relevant ministries, departments and agencies, assessed the implementation of previous resolutions and deliberated on challenges affecting resident doctors nationwide.

Delayed payments

The association expressed dissatisfaction over what it noted as the government’s slow response to several unresolved issues affecting doctors.

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Among its concerns is the continued non-disbursement of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), despite repeated assurances by the government.

It also lamented persistent delays in the payment of house officers’ salaries and other outstanding entitlements across several training centres.

According to the communiqué, resident doctors are still owed the outstanding 25/35 per cent CONMESS salary review arrears, 19 months of Professional Allowance arrears, as well as salary and promotion arrears in several health institutions.

The association demanded that all outstanding salary and promotion arrears be paid within the next 21 days.

It also called on defaulting state governments and managements of state and private tertiary health institutions to immediately implement payment of Professional Allowance arrears, Specialist Allowance, the revised CONMESS salary structure, salary arrears, the Medical Residency Training Fund and other welfare benefits due to resident doctors.

Welfare concerns

Beyond unpaid entitlements, NARD criticised the continued refusal by some hospital managements to provide call meals for doctors on duty.

The association said the practice is anti-welfare and warned that hospital managements that continue to deny doctors the entitlement would be held responsible for any industrial disharmony that may result.

It also raised concerns over attempts by the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, to reintroduce bench fees for resident doctors in private tertiary health institutions despite an existing circular abolishing the practice.

The council demanded the immediate abandonment of the move, warning that any attempt to revive what it described as an illegal and exploitative policy would be strongly resisted.

The association also expressed concern over the ongoing crisis at the teaching hospital, alleging continued victimisation of resident doctors and warning that the situation is affecting healthcare delivery and residency training.

Similarly, NARD faulted the management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for its continued refusal to provide call meals for resident doctors despite ongoing engagements.

Progress recorded

Despite the unresolved issues, the association acknowledged progress in some areas.

It said the ministerial committee set up to address assaults on healthcare workers had substantially completed its assignment, while another committee investigating excessive workload, prolonged call hours, casualisation of medical doctors and abusive locum appointments was nearing completion.

NARD also noted progress in resolving employment clearance issues involving the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

The association commended state governments and private tertiary health institutions that have implemented welfare measures, including payment of Professional Allowance arrears, Specialist Allowance, the revised CONMESS salary structure, salary arrears and the Medical Residency Training Fund.

Other demands

NARD further called for the accelerated conclusion and implementation of outstanding issues under the Medical and Health Workers’ Collective Bargaining Agreement(CBA).

It also urged the federal government to immediately approve and implement the recommendations of the ministerial committee on excessive workload, prolonged call hours, casualisation of medical doctors and abusive locum appointments.

The association said the measures are necessary to safeguard doctors’ welfare and improve healthcare delivery across the country.

It also demanded accelerated implementation of all other agreements previously reached between the association and the federal government.

Ultimatum

The latest decision comes weeks after NARD, on 8 June, declared an industrial dispute with the federal government and issued a 21-day ultimatum over unresolved welfare, remuneration and training-related concerns affecting resident doctors nationwide.

At the time, the association warned that it could not guarantee industrial harmony if its demands, including the release of the 2026 MRTF, payment of outstanding salary arrears and allowances, and implementation of previous agreements, were not addressed within the deadline.