The Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented Mohammed Yayari as the party’s governorship candidate for Gombe State.

This comes weeks after the Nyesom Wike-led faction announced former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, as the PDP flagbearer in the state.

The faction loyal to Mr Turaki unveiled Mr Yayari during a ceremony on Wednesday, where Certificates of Return were presented to candidates from different states.

Party leaders used the occasion to emphasise loyalty and commitment among aspirants, warning against defections after securing party nominations.

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Speaking at the event, prominent PDP chieftain Ibrahim Turaki declared that candidates would be required to sign binding undertakings before their names are submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Nobody will take our mandate to another political party and get away with it,” he said, stressing that future candidates would be held accountable through strict agreements designed to safeguard the party’s interests.

Also speaking, the PDP National Organising Secretary, Theophilus Shan, described the exercise as part of efforts to position the party for future electoral contests.

“We are ready to go into the elections prepared with our candidates,” he stated.

Dupe Adesida, who spoke on behalf of the PDP State Chairmen Forum, commended the party leadership for sustaining the PDP despite the challenges confronting it.

However, in a parallel political drama, another faction convened a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and inauguration ceremony in Abuja, where Mr Pantami was officially presented.

The gathering, presided over by the factional national chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, also drew party leaders and stakeholders from across the country.

During the event, Certificates of Return were presented to candidates whose nominations the faction claimed had been recognised and published by INEC.

Mr Pantami’s endorsement by the rival group has further complicated the battle for control of the PDP structure in Gombe State, leaving the party with two prominent figures laying claim to its governorship ticket.

With the countdown to the 2027 elections already underway, the deepening crisis threatens to weaken the PDP’s chances of mounting a strong challenge in Gombe unless a political settlement is reached.