The State Security Service (SSS) has arraigned a former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Plateau State, Gabriel Tsenyen, over a WhatsApp publication alleging that members of his community were plotting to kill him.

Court documents first published by Chidi Odinkalu, a human rights advocate and former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), who criticised the development, show that Mr Tsenyen faces a four-count charge before the Federal High Court in Abuja under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended.

According to the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/317/2026, the SSS alleged that Mr Tsenyen used the Ngootuguit Local Community WhatsApp platform on or about 15 May 2026 to publish claims that the entire Ngootuguit community was involved in a plot to eliminate him.

The prosecution contends that Mr Tsenyen knew the allegations were false and published them with the intention of causing “annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill will and needless anxiety” within the community.

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Four counts

In the first count, the SSS accused Mr Tsenyen of conspiring with persons still at large to circulate the publication, contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes Act and punishable under Section 24(1) of the law.

The second count alleges that he attempted to transmit the publication through the WhatsApp platform, an offence the prosecution said contravenes Section 27(1)(a) of the Act and is punishable under Section 24(1).

The third and fourth counts accuse him of transmitting the allegedly false publication through the platform, contrary to Section 24(1) of the Cybercrimes Act.

A case summary accompanying the charge sheet stated that Mr Tsenyen is standing trial for sending a publication through the community WhatsApp group, alleging that the entire Ngootuguit community planned to eliminate him.

The prosecution team comprises M. E. Ernest, O. M. Owan, U. M. Bulla, C. S. Eze and E. G. Orubor, all counsel from the SSS.

Witness

The prosecution listed the SSS investigating officer as its witness and indicated that additional witnesses could be called during the trial if necessary.

Odinkalu reacts

Reacting to the development, Mr Odinkalu questioned the decision to prosecute Mr Tsenyen under the Cybercrimes Act.

In a statement posted on his verified X account on 24 June, Mr Odinkalu described the charges as contentious.

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“Charging him under cybercrime laws is difficult to take seriously,” Mr Odinkalu said.

While acknowledging that Mr Tsenyen may have exercised poor judgement in handling his concerns publicly, Mr Odinkalu argued that the charges raised broader questions about the application of cybercrime laws and freedom of expression.

Neither the SSS nor Mr Tsenyen had issued further public comments on the case as of the time of filing this report.