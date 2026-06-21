A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Katsina State, Mustapha Inuwa, has warned that supporters are beginning to lose confidence in the party as the dispute over its governorship candidate selection process remains unresolved.

Mr Inuwa, a former Secretary to the Katsina State Government and governorship aspirant, spoke on Saturday during a meeting with his supporters in Katsina.

He accused party leaders of failing to address complaints over the conduct of the party’s primaries.

The ADC chieftain said his camp had previously raised concerns with the party leadership but had yet to receive a response, prompting another round of consultations with supporters.

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“The party that people have confidence in, that they have hope in, is the party that is starting with this kind of mess. It is really unfortunate,” Mr Inuwa said.

“People are disappointed. People are beginning to lose hope in ADC.”

The remarks are the latest indication of deepening divisions within the opposition party in Katsina, where disagreements over candidate emergence for the 2027 elections have triggered internal disputes and defections.

Fresh deadline

Mr Inuwa said his supporters had resolved to give the party leadership additional time to address their grievances, warning that alternative political options remained available if no action was taken.

According to him, the group may review its position within one or two weeks, depending on developments.

“We still give them time to think if they can come to terms with the truth,” he said.

“All we are asking is: do what is legal, do what is according to the law, do what the law stipulates. Especially the Electoral Act, the Constitution of Nigeria and that of the party.”

The former SSG maintained that his group was not demanding automatic tickets for any aspirant but was seeking a process that would be accepted by party members and comply with relevant laws.

‘No primaries were held’

Mr Inuwa reiterated his longstanding claim that valid primaries were not conducted across Katsina State before candidates were announced.

“There was no primary done anywhere, in any of the 361 wards, in any of the 34 local governments,” he said.

He alleged that some candidates emerged through decisions taken by a few individuals rather than through recognised party procedures.

The ADC chieftain insisted that all aspirants, including members of rival camps within the party, should be allowed to participate in any fresh primary or consensus arrangement.

“If we are to hold primaries, everybody should come, including the other camp. Let them come and participate in the primaries,” he said.

Other parties making approaches

Mr Inuwa also disclosed that several political parties had approached him and his supporters amid the lingering crisis.

“APC is looking for us. PDP is looking for us. NNPP is looking for us,” he said.

“We have options, honestly. But my main concern is the ADC.”

He, however, said no decision had been taken on a possible defection, stressing that any future political move would be made after consultations with supporters and stakeholders.

“I don’t decide on my own. We talk to the people, we ask them to go and consult widely,” he said.

Background

The dispute centres on the emergence of candidates for the 2027 elections in Katsina State.

Mr Inuwa and some other aspirants have repeatedly challenged the process that produced candidates for various positions, including the governorship ticket, arguing that it did not comply with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

The controversy has already led to defections by some aspirants and heightened uncertainty within the party’s Katsina chapter as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum.

Despite his criticisms, Mr Inuwa said he still preferred a resolution within the ADC and urged party leaders to intervene before the crisis further damages the party’s prospects in the state.