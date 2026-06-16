The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is facing fresh internal tensions following the choice of former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi as running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2027 election.

Kenneth Okonkwo, a member of the party, criticised the decision on Monday, warning that choosing a vice-presidential candidate from the South-south could deepen feelings of marginalisation in the South-east and weaken support for the ADC ticket in the region.

Mr Okonkwo’s reaction came hours after the ADC officially announced Mr Amaechi as Mr Atiku’s running mate, describing the pair as a “unity and rescue ticket” ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The former Nollywood actor-turned-politician said reports of Mr Amaechi’s nomination were unfortunate because the South-east had produced neither a president nor a vice president since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

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“I heard from social media that ADC has picked its vice-presidential candidate from the South-south. If this is true, it is unfortunate, as this will continue the crude marginalisation of the South-east,” Mr Okonkwo wrote in a post on X.

The ADC later confirmed Mr Amaechi’s nomination.

South-east exclusion concerns

Mr Okonkwo argued that denying the South-east either the presidential or vice-presidential slot on the ADC ticket would amount to perpetuating the region’s exclusion from the country’s highest political offices.

He noted that the South-east had made significant sacrifices to support the opposition coalition, including surrendering key positions within the party structure.

“The ADC was founded by Ralph Nwosu from the South-east in 2005. He made the sacrifice to give up the party in 2025 for the coalition to usher in a better Nigeria. He couldn’t have made that sacrifice to marginalise his own people,” he said.

According to him, the South-east deserved consideration for the vice-presidential position if it was not producing the presidential candidate.

“I am of the opinion that if we made a sacrifice to give up the National Chairman and the presidential slot, it would amount to unpardonable injustice to deny us the Vice President in 2027,” he added.

Mr Okonkwo disclosed that he had previously urged Atiku, whom he described as having presented himself as a pathway to the South-east presidency, to demonstrate that commitment by selecting a running mate from the region.

“The only favour I asked Atiku Abubakar, who openly declared that he is the pathway to the presidency of the South-east, is to show it by choosing someone from the South-east to be his vice president,” he stated.

While wishing the former vice president well, Mr Okonkwo said he would not campaign for any presidential ticket that excludes the South-east from both the presidential and vice-presidential positions.

“I am not favourably disposed to campaigning for any presidential ticket that does not have a person of South-east origin as President or Vice President in 2027,” he said.

ADC defends Amaechi’s nomination

The ADC announced Mr Amaechi as Mr Atiku’s running mate on Monday, saying the decision followed extensive consultations within the party.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said Mr Amaechi’s emergence reflected his performance in the party’s presidential primary, where he finished second behind Mr Atiku, as well as his extensive record in public service.

The party highlighted Mr Amaechi’s experience from his roles as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, two-term governor of Rivers State, and a Minister of Transportation.

According to the ADC, the former governor’s political influence across the South-south and wider southern Nigeria, coupled with his coalition-building credentials, makes him well-positioned to complement Atiku’s candidacy.

The party said the Atiku-Amaechi ticket would provide Nigerians with a credible alternative focused on economic recovery, security, job creation and national unity.

Early test

Mr Okonkwo’s criticism represents the first significant public disagreement since the ADC unveiled its presidential ticket.

The coalition, which brings together politicians from different opposition blocs and former members of several political parties, has presented itself as a broad-based platform aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Political observers say Mr Okonkwo’s objections highlight the delicate balancing act facing the party as it seeks to unite diverse regional and political interests behind a single presidential ticket.

The controversy also comes at a challenging period for the ADC, which is battling legal uncertainty after the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the party and four others over alleged failure to meet constitutional electoral performance requirements.

The ADC has rejected the judgement and vowed to challenge it through all available legal channels.

Whether the disagreement over the vice-presidential nomination develops into a broader regional dispute within the ADC may become clearer in the coming weeks as the party begins preparations for the 2027 campaign.