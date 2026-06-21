The police have killed a suspected kidnapping gang leader and rescued an abducted resident during an operation in the Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The state command said the operation led to the arrest of a suspected gang member, identified as Bube Tukur, and the recovery of weapons allegedly used by the criminal group.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bashir Usman, said the operation followed information provided by a member of the public.

According to him, investigators linked Mr Tukur, a resident of Kasuwar Daji in Bagudo and an indigene of Yarma Village in Suru Local Government Area, to the abduction of a resident, Abu Geza, from Geza Village in Bagudo LGA.

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Mr Usman said the suspect was arrested in a joint operation involving police operatives and other security personnel.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect belongs to a gang of eight members, including one Jiji Mujugu, who was identified as the gang leader,” the statement said.

The police spokesperson said one locally fabricated pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from the suspect, while the abducted victim was rescued unharmed.

He explained that the suspect later led security operatives to the hideout of the alleged gang leader.

According to the police, the suspected kingpin opened fire on security personnel during the operation and attempted to flee.

“The operatives returned fire, neutralising him. One locally fabricated pistol was recovered from him,” Mr Usman said.

The command alleged that the gang had been involved in kidnapping activities across several communities, including Geza, Adawa, Matsinkai, Sharabi, Illela, Suru, Dakin Gari and Bagudo.

Police said efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the group who escaped during the operation.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Hadejia, commended residents for providing useful information that aided the operation and urged members of the public to continue cooperating with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities.

Kidnapping remains one of the major security challenges confronting parts of Kebbi and neighbouring North-western states, where armed groups have continued to target travellers, farmers and rural communities despite ongoing security operations.