The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Ekiti State gubernatorial candidate, Oluwadare Bejide, on Saturday raised concerns of vote-buying at Ilawe Ekiti.
Mr Bejide was seen addressing the Nigerian Police after casting his vote at his polling unit at Oke Adura, polling unit 04, Ekiti-South West.
Arguments ensued when the governorship candidate, who called the police, accused a woman of vote-buying.
“You brought money here; it is against the law. Yes, I saw you with money,” he said.
|
|
However, the woman whose identity is uncertain replied, “Which money? Where is the money here? That is a big lie.”
The police officer on the ground intervened between the two.
Addressing Mr Bejide’s concern, the police said, “The only thing I can do for you is to provide an enabling environment; we are dropping some manpower.”
ALSO READ: Yiaga Africa flags inconsistencies in ballot papers, result sheets for Ekiti governorship election
Similarly, allegations of vote-buying emerged in Gbonyin LGA ward 06, polling unit 15 at approximately 10:18 a.m. Party agents reportedly distributed N10,000 to voters in a nearby secluded area after verifying their identity tags.