The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Ekiti State gubernatorial candidate, Oluwadare Bejide, on Saturday raised concerns of vote-buying at Ilawe Ekiti.

Mr Bejide was seen addressing the Nigerian Police after casting his vote at his polling unit at Oke Adura, polling unit 04, Ekiti-South West.

Arguments ensued when the governorship candidate, who called the police, accused a woman of vote-buying.

“You brought money here; it is against the law. Yes, I saw you with money,” he said.

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However, the woman whose identity is uncertain replied, “Which money? Where is the money here? That is a big lie.”

The police officer on the ground intervened between the two.

Addressing Mr Bejide’s concern, the police said, “The only thing I can do for you is to provide an enabling environment; we are dropping some manpower.”

Similarly, allegations of vote-buying emerged in Gbonyin LGA ward 06, polling unit 15 at approximately 10:18 a.m. Party agents reportedly distributed N10,000 to voters in a nearby secluded area after verifying their identity tags.