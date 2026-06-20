The PDP governorship candidate, Wole Oluyede, has raised concerns over slow accreditation and voting in his polling unit, accusing INEC of process failures and alleging police harassment of voters in Ikere.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday after voting, Mr Oluyede said voters had waited for about 90 minutes in his unit with only five people accredited.

“That’s what they do all the time. So I am suspecting that there’s something wrong with the INEC process,” he said.

The opposition governorship candidate voted at Ugele Arokun Ward 3, Unit 6 in Ikere-Ekiti.

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He expressed frustration over delays in deploying technical support.

“They have been calling the Registered Area Technical Support (RATECH) for the last 45 minutes. No response. INEC cannot disenfranchise these people. “It is sad,” Mr Oluyede stated, adding that he would remain at the polling unit to monitor the process.

Intimidation

Mr Oluyede, the elder brother of Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, also alleged intimidation by security operatives near Ikere City Hall, saying, “Go to that place, the Garage axis beside Ikere City Hall, there is an array of policemen harassing people.”

He calculated that at the current pace of five voters per hour, many residents would be unable to cast ballots.

“If they are voting five people per hour, that is sad. Something is wrong,” he said.