The Executive Chairman of Roost Foundation and former Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Donli, has condemned the brutal assault of a 10-year-old boy in Anambra State.

Ms Donli said the incident was cruel, inhuman and unacceptable, urging authorities to ensure justice for the victim and strengthen protection for vulnerable children.

The boy, whose identity was withheld, was allegedly assaulted by his guardians in Awada, Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

The Anambra State Government said the child was currently receiving treatment and protection under its care following the incident.

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The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Esther Onyekesi, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Awka on Monday.

Meanwhile, the police command in Anambra said it had arrested three suspects in connection with the case, including the couple accused of carrying out the assault.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, identified the suspects as Chukwudi Chukwuyere, 40; his wife, Chisom Chukwuyere, 30; and a 16-year-old boy.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said preliminary investigations showed that the victim sustained severe injuries allegedly inflicted by the suspects.

According to him, Mrs Chukwuyere confessed during interrogation to using burning plastic materials to inflict burns on the child.

He added that the victim had received necessary medical attention and support, and that investigations were ongoing to ensure the diligent prosecution of the suspects.

‘No child should suffer abuse in the hands of adults’

Reacting to the development, Ms Donli said no child should suffer abuse in the hands of adults entrusted with their care and protection.

“This disturbing act is a grave violation of the rights and dignity of a child. It must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians,” she said.

She commended the police, social welfare officials and other authorities for their prompt intervention and support for the victim.

Ms Donli also urged the public to promptly report cases of child abuse, neglect and exploitation to relevant authorities.

“Children are not possessions. They are human beings with rights that must be respected and protected at all times,” she said.

The former NAPTIP boss called for the diligent prosecution of those responsible for the assault to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Justice must be served. Those responsible should face the full weight of the law to discourage future acts of violence against children,” she said.

She further appealed to parents, guardians and caregivers to embrace positive discipline and child protection practices.

Ms Donli reaffirmed Roost Foundation’s commitment to promoting the safety, welfare and rights of children across Nigeria.

(NAN)