The Commercial Director, Fidson Healthcare PLC, Ola Ijimakin, says the company decided to donate a Theatre Pharmacy to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta State, because of the great job it is doing in saving lives.

Mr Ijimakin said this at the project inauguration on Thursday in Asaba.

He said the FMC has done so much in health care for people in the state and deserves the support.

“FMC Asaba is an institution close to us and it’s doing a great job in this part of the country, we felt we can support that work.

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“In talking with them, they chose this project as dear and a priority among other projects listed. It is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the project costs tens of millions of naira.

“It is a pharmacy dedicated to the theatre with drugs, rest place, offices and all the tools needed to run a theatre that is effective,” Mr Ijimakin said.

He said his company would maintain contact to ensure the facility remained up to date and to help out when and where necessary.

The FMC Medical Director, Ekeneam Omo, who inaugurated the project, lauded Fidson Healthcare PLC for the execution.

He urged other FMC partners to emulate Fidson’s CSR efforts and do more to save lives.

Mr Omo said the project is a successful partnership, adding that Fidson has created more space for an effective and functional theatre pharmacy at the centre.

He said the theatre pharmacy had existed, but in a very small room; the newly inaugurated one has a bigger space and would give better value to doctors and patients at the facility.

“I feel very excited and happy that we are commissioning a project that is a partnership between FMC Asaba and Fidson Nigeria Healthcare.

“I am happy that Fidson thought it wise to invest in the centre for the health of our patients, and I look forward to many other corporate organisations coming to do the same here.

“It is a theatre pharmacy, it is next door to the theatre; the drugs and commodities going to be sold are drugs that will be used to redeem the theatre.

“It will serve the theatre and the environs. The advantage of having the pharmacy close to the theatre is that doctors and patients can access drugs easily during emergencies.”

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On his part, Omonigho John-David, the FMC director of finance, lauded Fidson for the gesture and described the project inauguration as a double celebration.

According to him, the inauguration of the newly reconstructed Theatre Pharmacy coincided with the medical director’s birthday.

“The project is a thing of joy; it will improve healthcare delivery at the hospital. I call it a double celebration because our medical director is also marking his birth anniversary on this date.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some stakeholders in the health sector in the state attended the event.