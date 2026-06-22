Energy company Aradel Holdings saw its net profit for 2025 increase by 192.3 per cent, compared to what it reported a year earlier, according to its latest audited report, taking its profit after tax to the peak level ever.

The remarkable improvement rested on the ₦393.2 billion translation gain it earned from the business combination it executed last year after acquiring a majority stake in ND Western, an oil drilling firm in which it previously held a non-controlling interest.

Towards the end of 2025, Aradel procured a 40 per cent stake in ND Western in a transaction that took its shareholding in the entity to 81.7 per cent.

The deal involving ND Western, being one of the companies under Renaissance Energy Holdings, raised Aradel’s stake in the latter from 33.3 per cent to 53.3 per cent, making it its majority owner.

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Revenue for the period under review grew by 20.4 per cent to ₦699.4 billion, driven by crude oil exports and the sale of refined products.

Operating profit, which was up by 151.7 per cent, derived strength from the ₦217.1 billion earned as a bargain purchase from acquiring the additional stake in ND Western at a cheaper amount than its fair market value.

Share of profit from associate company stood at ₦109.5 billion, compared to ₦31.6 billion a year ago.

However, the company incurred ₦106.3 billion in fair value loss on step acquisition as a result of legacy expenses in respect of the write-down of a carrying amount from the ND Western asset acquisition.

Profit before taxation climbed by 163.6 per cent, while profit after tax jumped to ₦757.3 billion from ₦259.1 billion.

“Our focus in 2026 is on consolidating our expanded portfolio to enhance operational scale, improve efficiency across our assets, increase production and further diversify our revenue base anchored on our long-term ambition to grow the Group’s production to support sustainable, long-term shareholder value,” Adegbite Falade, the CEO, said.

“Reflecting the strength of our performance and confidence in our outlook, the board is pleased to propose a final dividend of ₦23.0 (US$0.016) per share, taking the total 2025 distribution to ₦33.0 (US$0.024),” he added.

The ₦33 total dividend per share is 10 per cent higher than that of 2024 and is equivalent to a potential payout of ₦143.4 billion.