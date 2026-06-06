The return airlift of Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia is gathering pace, with more than 5,000 pilgrims already transported back home as the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) continues post-Hajj evacuation operations.

The ongoing exercise, which marks the final phase of Nigeria’s 2026 Hajj operations, has seen pilgrims arrive in states including Abuja, Kebbi and Ogun through a phased airlift arrangement designed to ensure orderly movement and avoid congestion at airports.

According to the Command and Control Unit of the commission, as of Saturday, 5,282 pilgrims have returned to Nigeria in three days. The inbound airlift began on 4 June.

The commission has also intensified measures to prevent delays in the return process, directing pilgrims to comply with health and travel requirements before departure from Saudi Arabia.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Health, travel compliance prioritised

As part of preparations for the return flights, the commission instructed State Medical Teams to assist pilgrims in completing mandatory Health Declaration Forms before departure.

According to NAHCON, the forms were distributed to all state medical teams from the commencement of return operations.

The commission said pilgrims who can read and write are encouraged to complete the forms online, while officials should assist those unable to do so.

The directive followed delays experienced at the Lagos airport after some arriving pilgrims failed to complete the required documentation.

NAHCON had earlier issued another advisory urging pilgrims not to conceal bottles of Zamzam water in their checked luggage, warning that Saudi airport authorities enforce strict baggage screening procedures and routinely confiscate improperly packaged or excess quantities of the holy water.

The commission said compliance with the guidelines would help ensure smooth processing and minimise disruptions during departure and arrival procedures.

Pilgrims praise organisation, coordination

Many returning pilgrims who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES described the operation as calm, organised and better coordinated.

Aliyu Musa from Kebbi State said pilgrims experienced “a high level of care” throughout the journey from Saudi Arabia back to Nigeria.

Similarly, Bilkisu Sani, who arrived in Abuja, said the return process was “calm and well organised,” adding that officials provided guidance at every stage.

Other pilgrims echoed similar sentiments. Ibraheem Haruna from Ogun State praised what he described as clear communication and discipline. At the same time, Zainab Bello of Kebbi State said the welfare of pilgrims appeared to receive greater attention despite the large number of travellers involved.

Leadership and operational stability

Observers of Hajj administration have linked the smooth execution of the return phase to improved coordination within the commission under the leadership of NAHCON Chairman Yusuf.

Analysts note that although the chairman, Ismaila Yusuf, assumed office relatively late in the preparation cycle, the 2026 Hajj exercise has so far witnessed fewer operational disruptions and more structured implementation across key departments.

Ahmadu Hassan described the process as showing “less noise, more coordination and clearer task execution,” suggesting that the emerging operational discipline could strengthen the commission’s performance in future Hajj operations if sustained.

With return flights operating across multiple states, NAHCON says the phased evacuation programme will remain in place until all Nigerian pilgrims are safely transported back home.