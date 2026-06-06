Junior secondary school students from across the Federal Capital Territory showcased innovative models of a smart and resilient city at a competition organised by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) on Friday.

The competition, which encouraged students to develop creative solutions for sustainable urban development, featured presentations of city models designed by participating schools.

In her welcome address, the Director of the AEPB, Kate Ogbonna, said the inclusion of schools as part of the commemoration of the day is to engage young people in environmental conversation and activities.

Ms Ogbonna said the sustainable use of the environment requires collective efforts between government, business and private individuals in adhering to standards.

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“The participation of schools in this annual cooperation remains a vital component (1:00) of our environmental education efforts,” she said.

“By engaging young people in environmental conversation and activities, we are helping to ensure natural regeneration that better appeals to champions of energy development and environmental stewardship.”

Winners

At the end of the exercise, the Government Junior Secondary School (JSS) Piwoyi emerged as the overall winner with 84.2 points. Government Secondary School Gosa came second with 83 points while Noble Guide School, Kubwa, secured third place with a score of 80 points.

Other participating schools included Government Secondary School Kadokushi, which scored 76.8 points; Government Secondary School Pyakasa, 52 points; Government Secondary School, Zone 4, 50.8 points; and Government Secondary School Garki, which recorded 49.82 points.

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Speaking during the award presentation ceremony, the Deputy Director of AEPB, Olayemi Adenuga, commended the students for their creativity and commitment to environmental sustainability.

Mr Adenuga presented prizes to the participants, with the top three schools receiving bags and plaques in recognition of their outstanding performances.

The remaining schools were presented with books as participation gifts.