The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has launched investigations into some catering companies and tour operators participating in the 2026 Hajj exercise following allegations of food safety violations and the exploitation of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

The commission disclosed this after Saudi health authorities rejected some dinner meals served to Nigerian pilgrims on Tuesday night over what officials described as poor handling and packaging standards.

In a statement issued by its management, NAHCON said the Saudi authorities had continued to enforce strict food safety regulations to safeguard pilgrims, especially amid the harsh weather conditions currently being experienced during the Hajj season.

According to the statement, the affected meals from the dinner service of 27 May failed routine health inspections and were immediately withdrawn in collaboration with NAHCON officials.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Alternative refreshments provided

NAHCON said alternative light refreshments were quickly arranged by the service support company to cushion the impact on affected pilgrims.

The commission added that members of its board had visited various state officials and pilgrims’ camps to explain the situation and reassure pilgrims of ongoing efforts to protect their welfare.

“Saudi health authorities have continued to enforce strict food safety standards to ensure the well-being of all pilgrims during the Hajj period,” the statement said.

“As part of these routine health measures, some dinner meals from last night’s service did not meet the required handling and packaging standards and were therefore rejected immediately in collaboration with NAHCON.”

The commission also disclosed that arrangements had already been initiated to refund pilgrims affected by the disrupted meal service.

NAHCON chairman orders investigation

Following the incident, NAHCON’s Chairman, Ismail Yusuf, directed the commission’s Security Committee to investigate the caterers involved as well as officials linked to the award of the contracts.

The move signals growing concerns within the commission over the quality of services being rendered to Nigerian pilgrims during this year’s Hajj operations.

In a related development, the chairman also ordered a separate investigation into some tour operators accused of bringing more pilgrims to Saudi Arabia than the number officially registered with the commission.

NAHCON alleged that some operators were exploiting unsuspecting pilgrims while violating operational guidelines put in place for the pilgrimage.

“At the conclusion of investigations, those found guilty will be penalised and have their licences withdrawn,” the commission stated.

Commission reassures pilgrims

Despite the incident, NAHCON appealed for calm and thanked Nigerian pilgrims for their patience and understanding.

The commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of all Nigerian pilgrims throughout the Hajj exercise.

“NAHCON appreciates the understanding of the pilgrims and reassures all of its continued commitment to their welfare throughout the Hajj exercise,” the statement added.

The commission also prayed for the acceptance of pilgrims’ acts of worship during the spiritual exercise.