Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring Nnewi’s position as the state’s foremost industrial and commercial centre through strategic urban renewal and development projects.

Mr Soludo made the pledge during an inspection tour of key public infrastructure and development sites in Nnewi on Wednesday.

The governor said the visit was aimed at identifying infrastructure challenges, reclaiming dormant public assets and unlocking the city’s economic potential.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that one of the major sites visited was the Nkwo Nnewi Triangle, where a shopping complex has remained uncompleted and unused for about 17 years.

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Mr Soludo expressed concern over the prolonged abandonment of the facility, describing it as a waste of public resources.

“It is unacceptable that public assets intended to drive commerce have been left to rot for nearly two decades.

“We are here to draw a line in the sand. This facility will no longer be a monument to neglect; we are moving swiftly to restore it to productive use for the benefit of the people of Nnewi,” he said.

The governor also inspected the post office area and the state high court premises, noting that the sites would be integrated into a broader urban renewal plan designed to improve accessibility and enhance public service delivery.

He said the administration was equally exploring suitable locations for housing developments to support the city’s growing workforce and sustain its competitiveness as a commercial hub.

According to him, government is mapping out underutilised open spaces across the city for conversion into parks, recreational centres and commercial facilities.

“Our strategy is simple: we are unlocking the hidden value of Nnewi.

“By converting dormant open spaces into vibrant public parks and productive facilities, we are not just fixing buildings; we are stimulating local commerce.

“We are also reclaiming Nnewi’s rightful place as the premier industrial nerve centre of the region,” he added.

He disclosed that construction and redevelopment works on identified projects would commence in the coming weeks.

(NAN)