The two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factions have nominated separate governorship candidates for the 2027 general elections in Plateau State.

The faction backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. Nyesom Wike conducted its primary on Tuesday and nominated Kefas Ropshik as its candidate.

The other faction, led by Tanimu Turaki, had earlier named Sunday Biggs as its candidate.

In a statement issued by his media team, Mr Ropshik said he polled 19,938 votes to defeat three other aspirants at the primary. He said the exercise drew delegates from all 17 local government areas of the state.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Mr Ropshik’s s emergence positions him to challenge the incumbent governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who is seeking a second term under the All Progressives Congress (APC), after defecting from the PDP.

Speaking after he was declared the winner, Mr Ropshik described his victory as an act of divine grace and said his ambition was anchored on a “Plateau First” agenda.

“I accept this mandate with a heart full of gratitude to God Almighty, whose grace has sustained this journey from Garram in Kanke to this defining moment,” he said.

Mr Ropshik, who hails from Garram in Kanke Local Government Area, said his priorities would include security, youth empowerment, economic growth and inclusive governance. He also pledged to serve only one term if elected, in line with the state’s zoning arrangement.

“In keeping with the zoning agreement that promotes peace and unity in Plateau, I intend to serve only four years and deliver the impact of an eight-year administration,” he said, while calling on other aspirants to rally behind his candidacy.

In a parallel development, the TanimuTuraki faction had nominated Mr Biggs as the PDP candidate.

The faction’s State Publicity Secretary, Felix Choji, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Biggs was the only aspirant and had passed the screening exercise conducted by the party’s committee in Abuja.

According to Mr Choji, the screening outcome automatically qualifies Mr Biggs as the faction’s candidate, pending a formal affirmation scheduled for later this week.

“He is the only aspirant who submitted the expression-of-interest form. The party has cleared him and will formally affirm him as our governorship candidate,” Mr Choji said.

Mr Biggs is a retired senior civil servant who spent decades at the Plateau State Government House as a protocol officer before rising to the position of Permanent Secretary in charge of Protocol. After retiring from service, he joined the APC and contested its governorship primary but lost to Nentawe Yilwada. He later defected to the PDP and declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr Biggs described his anticipated affirmation as a collective moment for party unity and renewed commitment to the development of Plateau State.

The emergence of two governorship candidates from rival PDP factions highlights the schism within the party in Plateau State, raising questions about reconciliation and legitimacy as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum.