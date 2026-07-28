No fewer than 14 people have been killed in a fresh attack by suspected armed herders on Efeyi in Ugboju District of the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack, which residents said began Tuesday at about 5 a.m., lasted until about 9 a.m., also left several people injured and forced many residents of neighbouring communities to flee their homes.

A resident of Efeyi, who requested anonymity for security reasons, alleged that security personnel did not arrive until several hours after the attack began.

“The current situation in Efeyi Ugboju is pathetic. The attack started around 5 a.m. and till after 9 a.m. there was no response from the security agencies. Even the army and police stationed at Ugboju Ogobia have not reached the community to protect innocent citizens.

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“We are helpless and vulnerable. What can we do to protect our people? Oh God, help the souls of the innocent people killed mercilessly in Efeyi Ugboju,” the resident said.

The Chairman of Otukpo Local Government, Maxwell Ogiri, confirmed the attack, describing it as another unprovoked assault allegedly carried out by armed herders.

“Yes, there was an attack in Efeyi in Ugboju District of Otukpo LGA. It happened early this morning,” Mr Ogiri said.

He said he was at the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Otukpo, awaiting the arrival of injured victims who were initially taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

“I’m at the teaching hospital expecting the wounded. They were first taken to a local hospital, but I’m not sure the facility is adequately equipped to handle their condition,” he said.

Asked about the identity of the attackers, Mr Ogiri said they were suspected Fulani militia.

“It is still the same Fulani militia. There was no provocation, no conflict. They have been attacking communities sporadically in recent days. The level of casualties has increased. One incident happened just a day or two ago in another village, and today it is Efeyi. They choose locations at will,” he said.

The chairman said he could not immediately confirm the exact death toll because he was still awaiting reports from security agencies but noted that he had been informed that at least 14 bodies had been recovered.

“There was no provocation. They came only to shed blood and kill innocent people. The people are afraid. There is great apprehension, and residents of neighbouring communities are fleeing for safety,” he added.

Mr Ogiri questioned why attacks had continued despite the presence of military personnel, mobile police, agro-rangers and conventional police units in the area.

“There are many security agents here, but I don’t know whether they are enough. I am not the one to determine their operations. My responsibility is to provide logistics and accommodation, not to direct security deployments,” he said.

He also called for the effective enforcement of the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

“Everything is tied to the anti-open grazing law. Even the eviction notice issued cannot achieve much because there is nobody to enforce it. Until there is deliberate enforcement, we will continue to lament these killings,” he said.

The spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, Udeme Edet, told PREMIUM TIMES she was still awaiting details of the incident and would respond once she received a briefing.

Renewed attacks

The latest killings are the latest in a wave of attacks that have rocked Benue South in recent weeks.

On 12 July, PREMIUM TIMES reported that at least eight people were killed when suspected armed herders attacked Otukpo-Nobi and Akpachi communities in Otukpo Local Government Area.

The attacks triggered protests by angry youths, prompting Governor Hyacinth Alia to direct security agencies to hunt down those responsible.

Two days later, suspected armed herders launched another attack on Ondo community in Ugboju District, forcing residents to flee and sparking fresh protests along the Otukpo-Agatu Road.

On 27 July, three people were also killed and two others injured in separate attacks on Elulu and Agadagba communities in neighbouring Ohimini Local Government Area.

The attacks occurred two days after Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu visited Benue, where he pledged intensified intelligence-led policing and held a strategic security meeting with Governor Alia and other stakeholders.

Fear of reprisals

The renewed violence has continued to fuel concerns among residents following the killing of the Benue State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ardo Risku, and his associate, Yakubu Isah.

The two men were ambushed and killed on 26 June while returning from a peace meeting in Ohimini Local Government Area.

Police later announced the arrest of suspects in connection with the killings, but many residents have since expressed fears that the repeated attacks on communities across Benue South could be reprisals.

Community leaders have repeatedly urged the federal and Benue State governments to strengthen security in vulnerable rural communities and ensure those responsible for the attacks are arrested and prosecuted.