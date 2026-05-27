Governor of Zamfara State Dauda Lawal has called for more prayers for peace in the State and Nigeria. The governor, in a statewide broadcast on Wednesday, extended his felicitations to Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha, which is celebrated annually by Muslims around the world on the 10th of Dhulhijjah, is a festival of sacrifice. It is a festival that honours the obedience and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.) to Allah (SWT).

In his message to the people of Zamfara, Governor Lawal expressed gratitude to Allah for witnessing the historic airlift of pilgrims from Gusau International Airport.

“I felicitate with the Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2026. The sacrifice performed during Eid is symbolic of Prophet Ibrahim’s submission and is also part of the Hajj rites for pilgrims.

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“I want to use this opportunity to call on the good people of Zamfara, especially our pilgrims, to remain steadfast in prayers for our state and Nigeria.

“We have made progress in the fight against banditry, which is why dispersed communities are returning to their homes.

“Last week, we successfully returned thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral community of Fegin Kanawa Village in Gusau Local Government Area after over a year of displacement.

“We are committed to ensuring the safe return of all displaced persons to their homes. Such successes are only possible due to our collective prayers. I urge us to pray more, especially during sacred religious festivals.

I wish everyone a peaceful Eid celebration.”

The governor joined thousands of muslims for the Eid prayer at the Gusau Central Eid prayer ground.