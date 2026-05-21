The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has successfully concluded the 2026 Hajj outbound airlift operation, marking a major milestone ahead of this year’s pilgrimage rites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Commission on Thursday said the final outbound flight departed at exactly 10:44 a.m. on 21 May, with a Max Air aircraft conveying pilgrims from Zamfara State through the Gusau International Airport.

The operation, which began on 3 May, saw a total of 98 flights conducted within 18 days — averaging about five flights daily.

Thousands Airlifted Despite Challenges

Nigeria was allocated a total Hajj quota of 50,000 pilgrims for the 2026 exercise, including 9,750 slots reserved for licensed tour operators, officials and support personnel.

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According to the statement, about 39,000 pilgrims under the government quota were successfully transported to Saudi Arabia for the spiritual exercise.

The Commission explained that a number of intending pilgrims could not travel due to unavoidable circumstances such as ill health and deaths recorded after visa issuance.

Pilgrims commends NAHCON

Several pilgrims who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES commended NAHCON for what they described as one of the smoothest Hajj airlift operations in recent years.

A pilgrim from Kaduna State, Ali Musa, said the process was “well coordinated and stress-free.”

“From screening to boarding, everything moved faster than we expected. We thank NAHCON and the officials for treating pilgrims with patience and respect,” he said.

Similarly, Ummi Lere, praised the Commission for ensuring comfort and proper communication throughout the journey.

“This year’s arrangement is commendable. We received timely information and the officials were supportive at every stage,” she stated.

Another pilgrim from Oyo, Sonni Lawal, described the exercise as “highly organised.”

“We pray Allah rewards NAHCON and the Nigerian government. The airlift was peaceful and orderly despite the large number of pilgrims,” he added.

NAHCON Commends Stakeholders

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Ismail Yusuf, praised the commitment and cooperation of stakeholders who contributed to the success of the operation.

He commended NAHCON board members and staff, State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, licenced tour operators, air carriers, security agencies and operational committees for their resilience and dedication.

READ ALSO: Gov Lawal makes history as Zamfara records first Hajj flight from Gusau International Airport

The Commission also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their support and supervision throughout the exercise.

Return Flights Begin 3 June

Meanwhile, NAHCON announced that preparations for the return journey are already underway, with inbound flights scheduled to commence on 3 June.

It added that detailed return schedules would be communicated in due course.

The Commission further disclosed that planning for the 2027 Hajj exercise would begin immediately after the conclusion of this year’s pilgrimage as part of efforts to improve future operations and service delivery.

It prayed for the acceptance of the pilgrims’ Hajj and their safe return to Nigeria.