PZ Cussons Nigeria attributed its robust profit growth for the year ended 31 May 2026 to proceeds from asset disposal rather than to its regular sources of income that had shaped its financial performance in the past, according to its latest earnings report.

Net profit for the consumer goods company advanced nearly fourfold to N49.1 billion, thanks to profit on the disposal of fixed assets, which delivered N38.7 billion, compared with N6.5 million a year earlier.

The maker of home and personal care products, which also distributes consumer electronics, highlighted the sale of three properties and the facilities previously used by PZ Wilmar Limited, a former joint venture partner, as key drivers.

Last June, PZ Cussons announced it had offloaded its 50 per cent interest in PZ Wilmar, an enterprise set up for the production of palm oil and other edible oils, to Singapore-based Wilmar, which, until the closure of the deal, held the other half of the total shares.

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The deal was for a cash consideration of $70 million.

“Proceeds will be used to reduce gross debt and, as a result, the group’s key credit and bank covenant metrics are materially improved,” PZ Cussons said at the time.

Revenue for the period under review climbed by 22.5 per cent to N260.5 billion. The company attributed the growth to the strength of its business, the equity of its brands, and the discipline of execution.

Foreign exchange gain stood at N11.8 billion, in contrast to a loss of N7.8 billion one year prior, softening the blow that spikes in selling and distribution expenses and administrative costs would have had on operating profit, which rose by 307.2 per cent.

Profit before tax increased by 364.1 per cent to N77.3 billion, while profit after tax rose to N49.1 billion from N10.1 billion.

“The business grew volumes in both the electrical and consumer business, leveraging investment in our brands and sharpening our route-to-market capabilities,” the board of directors said in a statement on Friday.

“The result has been market share gains by our major brands, increased household penetration, and robust volume uplift contributing to overall revenue growth,” it added.

PZ Cussons, which logged negative shareholder funds in 2024 and 2025, recorded a positive net asset position this time around at N70.6 billion.