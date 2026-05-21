A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State on Wednesday endorsed three senatorial aspirants for the 2027 general elections, insisting the party remains strong enough to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) despite years of internal leadership tussles and defections.

State Chairman Nura Amadi-Kurfi announced the affirmation of Hamisu Gambo-Danlawan (popularly known as Danlawan) as the preferred candidate for Katsina Central District; Aliyu Abdulmumin-Abdullahi for the Daura zone and Nura Khalil for the Funtua zone.

Mr Amadi-Kurfi, who emerged from a 2024 congress backed by the faction led by former governorship candidate Senator Yakubu Lado-Danmarke, described the party as “fully united” across the 34 local government areas.

He expressed confidence that the PDP would reclaim power in 2027 by addressing insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and poor access to social services.

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“The PDP is prepared to provide purposeful leadership that will tackle the numerous challenges facing the people of Katsina State,” he said.

The chairman highlighted persistent security issues causing loss of lives and displacement, and pledged priority on restoring peace, reviving education and agriculture, and creating jobs for youths and women. He urged supporters to mobilise at the grassroots.

Mr Lado-Danmarke, the party’s 2023 governorship candidate who remains a dominant figure in this PDP bloc, reinforced the message.

He said the endorsed politicians have the capacity to deliver effective representation.

Mr Gambo-Danlawan, a former House of Representatives member and one-time Katsina Local Government chairman who recently returned to the PDP after a brief stint with the APC, pledged quality representation and close collaboration with other party candidates.

Lingering leadership questions

The endorsement comes against the backdrop of protracted factional struggles within the Katsina PDP.

Mr Amadi-Kurfi’s leadership emerged from a parallel congress and was sworn in by the Lado-Danmarke-led group in 2024.

Earlier leadership crises had led to caretaker committees, court interventions, and the defection of a previous chairman, Salisu Uli, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2025.

While the Amadi-Kurfi-led executive has been active — recently criticising the APC government on security and education — questions remain about full recognition and reconciliation with other PDP stakeholders in the state.

The national PDP itself continues to grapple with its own leadership crisis, with rival factions and court cases affecting cohesion across states.

Political observers note that these “affirmations” or endorsements are early moves ahead of formal primaries.

They signal an attempt by the Lado-Danmarke-aligned group to project unity and momentum, especially as the ADC has gained ground through defections and the ruling APC maintains strong control in Katsina.

The PDP is banking on public dissatisfaction with insecurity and economic hardship to rebuild relevance in a state it governed for 16 years before losing power in 2015.

Whether this latest show of cohesion can translate into electoral strength will depend on how the party manages its internal divisions and broader opposition realignments ahead of 2027.