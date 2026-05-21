Damilola Ayinde-Marshall, daughter of Fuji music icon Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Surulere Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ms Damilola secured victory in the APC primaries held in Lagos on Wednesday, following a process party sources described as consensus-driven, after several aspirants reportedly stepped down in her favour.

Following her emergence, the legal practitioner and Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture expressed gratitude to party leaders, delegates, supporters and residents of the constituency for entrusting her with the party’s ticket.

‘Victory for democracy’

In a statement shared via her Instagram page shortly after the primary, she described her victory as “a triumph for democracy, progress and the people”.

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“The voice of the people has spoken, and it has spoken clearly. This triumph is not just a victory for one person; it is a victory for democracy, for progress, and for every constituent who believes in a brighter future for our communities,” the lawyer wrote.

Addressing supporters in another video message, posted on her Instagram on Thursday, Ms Damilola thanked APC stakeholders and fellow aspirants for their support throughout the exercise.

“Dear good people of Surulere Constituency II, leaders, constituents and stakeholders. Thank you, fellow aspirants. Thank you for coming out en masse to vote for me, Damilola Ayinde Marshall ESQ, at the just concluded APC primaries,” she stated.

Pledge

The Fuji singer’s daughter also pledged to pursue people-oriented legislation and developmental initiatives if elected into office.

“I do not take your trust and confidence in me for granted. Thank you for making me the flag bearer of our great party, the APC, to represent my constituency, Surulere Constituency II, at the forthcoming general election in 2027.

“I promise to represent my community and my constituency diligently. I promise to move motions that will help in the development of my constituency and Lagos State at large,” she noted.

The 31-year-old politician has built her public profile around youth inclusion, female participation in governance and grassroots engagement.

During the early stages of her campaign, she promoted the slogan “Youth Lokan”, positioning herself as part of a new generation of leaders seeking to expand youth representation in Lagos politics.