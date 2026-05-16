Governor Lawal has made a mark in the history of Zamfara State with the inaugural Hajj flight departing from Gusau International Airport.

The inaugural flight departed Gusau International Airport on Friday, carrying 415 Zamfara intending pilgrims aboard Max Air flight NGL270.

The historic flight recorded a total number of 288 males and 127 females.

During the inaugural flight, Governor Lawal expressed his excitement and gratitude for witnessing this milestone in the history of Zamfara State.

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The governor described the construction of Gusau International Airport as a legacy project of great importance to his administration.

“I am happy today that our pilgrims will be flying directly from Gusau International Airport to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s pilgrimage.

“Many doubted this would become a reality, but today it has. We began building this International Airport on June 18, 2024.

“I can’t express how happy I am. To our intending pilgrims, this is a great opportunity to travel comfortably. In less than 4 hours, they will reach Saudi Arabia. Before, our pilgrims had to travel to Sokoto or Kano before they could fly for Hajj.

“Words cannot fully express my happiness, but I will say this is a historic milestone and a fulfilment of our campaign promises. I am committed to doing even more for our dear state.

“I thank the people for their prayers and trust in us. This is just the beginning.

“We have already begun discussions with airlines that will operate commercial flights from the Gusau International Airport.

“I wish our intending pilgrims a successful flight and pilgrimage. I also urge them to pray for Zamfara and Nigeria.”