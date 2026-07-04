A Facebook post by a Nigerian mother describing an endearing moment between her toddler son and a female classmate has sparked widespread reactions, with many social media users celebrating what they described as the innocence of childhood friendship.

The post, shared by the boy’s mother, Enwongo Akpan, narrated how the girl insisted on waiting outside her nursery school until the boy arrived before walking into class with him.

The post, accompanied by a photograph showing the two toddlers holding hands as they walked into their nursery school together, quickly drew attention, prompting dozens of playful comments from Facebook users.

Ms Akpan said she previously heard her son at home mention the little girl. The woman said she never met the little girl before until the pleasant incident.

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She explained that while she and her son were approaching the school through a different lane, the girl spotted them from a distance and immediately drew her mother’s attention to the boy.

Girl insists on waiting

The mother said the girl folded her arms at the school gate and refused to enter the school despite her own mother’s persuasion.

“The Mum tried everything, sweet talk, encouragement, even a little bribery, but she stood her ground.

“‘I’ll wait for him,’ she insisted,” the post read.

Moments later, the boy arrived.

“The moment she saw him, her face lit up with the biggest smile. She smiled from ear to ear, grabbed his hand, and proudly walked into school beside him like a power couple arriving at a red carpet event,” Ms Akpan wrote.

Reflecting on the encounter, she jokingly wondered how children develop such strong bonds at such a tender age.

Ms Akpan referred to her son as “My man” in the post.

“So tell me… who taught these tiny humans about loyalty? At this rate, I might need to start asking my man about his relationship status after school every day,” she wrote.

She added humorously, “It’s becoming more interesting and at this rate, I don’t know whether to buy crayons or start preparing for an introduction ceremony. Children are full of surprises!”

Social media reacts

The post attracted numerous comments from Facebook users, with many responding with humorous observations while acknowledging the innocence of the children’s friendship.

One commenter, Ekpeno Otobong, wrote, “Wait till you see them giving each other a very tight hug and sharing love from the purest part of their heart then you will understand why the Bible said we should be like them.”

Another Facebook user, Imaobong Inwang, commented: “Your man has found true love oooo, see levels, see swags, see Romeo and Juliet.”

Blessing Alfred wrote: “Just remove your eyes for where your man dey, don’t be boyfriend snatcher.”

Ikanke Ekponyong added: “I’ll personally advise you to look for another man o because, from the look of things, this one is about to be snatched.”

Eme Philip also joked: “My only problem with you is, so at this point, you still dey call another person man ‘my man’. To be a side chick no tire you? Leave person’s man, you no go hear. Go find your own man o because this man here has been found by another.”

Similarly, Christabel Akanimo wrote: “Your man na lover boy. Just get prepared for Ankara and wine from Bebe.”

Eby Esitikot commented: “Hahahah this one na new babe o your man is definitely a sweet boy.”

Esther Etuk added: “Your man is intentional, and any woman will be lucky to have him in her corner.”

While many commenters playfully likened the toddlers’ friendship to a romantic relationship, the post primarily celebrated a touching display of companionship between two young classmates, reminding many social media users of the simplicity and warmth of childhood friendships.