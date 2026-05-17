The federal government will soon inaugurate a dedicated radio station to broadcast lessons for adult and non-formal education learners across the country.

John Edeh, the director of Literacy and Development, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja.

Mr Edeh, who is also overseeing the commission, said the initiative was approved by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, to expand access to learning in remote communities.

He explained that radio remained the cheapest and most accessible medium for reaching marginalised and hard-to-reach populations.

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According to him, the station will broadcast literacy and vocational education programmes nationwide and beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“Already, we have started implementation approach with National Commission for Nomadic Education, and this was an approval granted by the Honourable Minister to make sure that the radio station is established.

“With the radio, we can also leverage on myths, so that it can broadcast lessons to every nook and cranny of the country, and this radio station also covers other countries.

“We are using digital technology now to reach our learners, wherever they are,” he said.

Mr Edeh added that the radio platform would be jointly utilised by NMEC, the National Commission for Nomadic Education and other agencies responsible for out-of-school children’s education.

“That radio will become non-formal education radio station. So, it will be utilised by our commission.

“Those three agencies will have access to use that radio to broadcast our lessons.

So, there won’t be any issue of any area not being reached.

“When broadcasting begins, the frequency will be shared with learners so they can tune in from anywhere,” he said.

Mr Edeh added that the initiative formed part of the government’s digital strategy to ensure no learner was excluded from education due to location or circumstance.

(NAN)