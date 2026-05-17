As Nigeria continues to grapple with inadequate sports infrastructure and poor athlete welfare systems, business executive and sports administrator Omowumi Olalere believes the newly launched Olympic City Project could mark a turning point for the country’s sporting future.

Ms Olalere, the chief executive officer of Numero Global Resources Ltd and a board member of the Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria, is serving as the lead projects coordinator of the ambitious mixed-use development being driven in partnership with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, she speaks about the vision behind the project, the role of private investors in sports development, the challenges facing gymnastics in Nigeria, and why more women and young professionals must actively participate in sports administration.

PT: You are the Lead Projects Coordinator of the recently launched Olympic City Project. Can you tell us more about the project and your involvement?

Ms Olalere: The Olympic City Project is a flagship initiative recently launched on land allocated to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) about 30 years ago for sports development and related activities. Recently, the NOC, in partnership with OlympAfrica, decided to put facilities in place for community use, including tennis courts, a football pitch and volleyball courts.

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The remaining part of the land is being developed into a residential project, making it a mixed-use development. We are constructing two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments on about four hectares of land, which represents roughly 40 per cent of the entire Olympic City project in Lagos.

What excites us about this project is that it combines sports infrastructure with residential development. It addresses housing deficits in Lagos while also creating a lifestyle environment where sports and community living coexist. It is one of the first projects of its kind in Nigeria.

PT: Before this Olympic City Project, what has been your involvement in sports development?

Ms Olalere: I have been involved in sports for a long time because I genuinely love sports. Back in the days of street soccer initiatives, I partnered with some of the promoters. I have also supported para table tennis competitions over the years as a sponsor.

As a former South-west chairman in gymnastics, I hosted the first chairmen’s gymnastics competition. Presently, I am also involved with the Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria and am interested in contributing more to the development of the sport.

My passion for gymnastics became stronger because my children participate in gymnastics at school. Through that exposure, I realised the sport is suffering in Nigeria despite the enormous talent available. We have many gifted young athletes who remain undiscovered because there are not enough structures and support systems in place.

I believe gymnastics in Nigeria has the potential to achieve global recognition if the right resources and leadership are provided.

PT: Gymnastics has grown globally through grassroots development. What should Nigeria’s first step be?

Ms Olalere: The development of gymnastics in Nigeria must be holistic. We have children who are interested in the sport, but we do not have enough coaches, judges and technical personnel to support them.

The first thing we need to do is build capacity. We can engage physical education teachers in schools and expose them to Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) training programmes and certifications. Many of them already understand the basics, so converting them into professional gymnastics coaches would not be difficult.

There is also a misconception that gymnastics is not popular in Nigeria. That is not true. Many private schools already teach gymnastics. If we approached schools today and asked for the number of students participating in gymnastics, the figures would be impressive.

That means the foundation already exists. We’re missing structure, continuity, and professional development pathways to help those children become elite athletes.

PT: The Olympic City Project could provide a permanent training environment for athletes. What impact do you think this will have on Nigerian sports?

Ms Olalere: The impact will be significant. One of the biggest challenges Nigerian athletes face is the lack of stable, purpose-built training and accommodation facilities. Before competitions, athletes are often camped in hotels or temporary venues.

With the Olympic City Project, there will be a dedicated environment that combines accommodation and sports infrastructure. That consistency is very important for athlete preparation and performance.

This is where private partnerships become very important. The NOC cannot shoulder the burden alone. Real estate development requires huge capital investment, so private companies like ours are partnering with the committee to make it happen.

Part of the project will be reserved for athlete accommodation, while the remainder will be sold commercially to help offset costs and address housing demand in Lagos. It is a partnership model that benefits both sports development and investors.

PT: Is there a timeline for completion?

Ms Olalere: Yes, we are targeting completion within 24 months. We have already moved to the site and commenced preliminary activities.

Our goal is to ensure all contractors and necessary structures are in place quickly so we can work efficiently and deliver on schedule.

PT: What major challenges are you facing with the project?

Ms Olalere: The major challenge is the road network leading to the site. The Alakoso Road and the road leading into Olympic City are currently in poor condition.

That affects the movement of construction materials and even inspections by prospective stakeholders. As we approach the rainy season, it becomes even more difficult.

Aside from that, the project itself is within our area of expertise, so we understand how to navigate the technical aspects. We would appreciate government intervention regarding the road infrastructure because it would significantly improve access to the site.

PT: Beyond this project, are you open to similar partnerships with other sports federations?

Ms Olalere: Absolutely. If any federation approaches us for similar collaborations in sports-related real estate development, we are open to it.

Real estate is my area of speciality, and I have handled several projects over the years. Sports infrastructure is an area Nigeria still needs to improve greatly, so partnerships between private developers and sports institutions are important.

For this particular project, some people initially doubted whether I could handle it, but this is what I have been doing professionally for years. Once I commit myself to a project, I ensure it is delivered.

PT: You combine business, family life and sports administration. How have you managed these responsibilities?

Ms Olalere: I believe it comes down to administration and structure. I don’t run a single business, so I have learned that you cannot do everything alone.

The purpose of building a business is not to work in isolation. It is to create opportunities for other people to grow with you. Once structures are in place and you have competent managers and teams, it becomes easier to oversee multiple responsibilities.

Of course, managing people can be difficult, especially when you have the wrong personnel, but understanding human relationships, professionalism and leadership helps a lot.

Sports administration itself is also very complex. It is intellectually demanding. You must understand people, politics, strategy and relationships. It is not an environment for weak-minded individuals because you constantly have to think ahead and navigate difficult situations.

PT: You have become increasingly influential within gymnastics administration in Nigeria. What inspired your ambition to lead the federation?

Ms Olalere: My passion for gymnastics inspired me. Over time, I realised there were serious issues affecting the federation and the development of young athletes.

The election process within the federation became controversial because stakeholders believed the process was not transparent. Many people would have backed out because of the pressure and frustrations involved, but I remained committed because I genuinely want to see the sport grow.

Currently, we are still waiting for another election date to be announced because gymnastics elections were not held alongside other federations.

The unfortunate part is that athletes are suffering because competitions and activities are being missed. Some young athletes have already missed international opportunities because the federation situation remains unresolved.

I want to use this opportunity to appeal again to the National Sports Commission to address the issues within gymnastics so that athletes can continue to grow and compete.

PT: Do you think women are adequately encouraged to participate in sports administration in Nigeria?

Ms Olalere: I believe there is progress. In the recent federation elections, we saw women emerge as federation presidents, which is encouraging.

However, more women need to come forward. Sports administration is not a decorative role. It requires competence, resilience and the ability to deliver results.

Nobody has silenced me or stopped me from expressing my opinions in sports administration. My ideas are heard and considered. The opportunity exists, but more women must be willing to participate actively.

One thing I have noticed is that younger women are less involved than older women in sports administration. Many passionate senior women are contributing significantly, but we need younger professionals to become more involved.

I think awareness is part of the issue. Nigeria is large enough for more women to find platforms to contribute meaningfully.

PT: Do you see mentorship as part of your long-term contribution to business and sports?

Ms Olalere: Definitely. Mentorship becomes necessary once you have gone through experiences, failures, growth and learning in your career.

I mentor my staff regularly because I believe businesses should create opportunities for people to develop themselves. During the Olympic City Project, some of my staff members even worked as contractors on aspects of the project because I wanted them to gain practical experience.

I believe leadership should empower people, not limit them. That is how institutions and industries grow sustainably.

PT: Thanks for speaking with us

Ms Olalere: Thanks for having me too.