Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho will attempt to fire Celtic to Scottish Premiership glory on Saturday when the Hoops host Heart of Midlothian at Celtic Park in a dramatic winner-takes-all title showdown.

The decisive encounter could also determine Iheanacho’s future at the club, with the Nigerian striker confirming that discussions over his contract situation are expected immediately after the final whistle.

Celtic head into the final day trailing Hearts by just one point and must secure victory to claim a fifth consecutive Scottish Premiership title. Hearts, meanwhile, require only a draw to end a 66-year wait for the league crown and become the first club outside the Old Firm dominance to win the title since Aberdeen lifted the trophy during the 1984/85 campaign.

The stakes could hardly be higher for both clubs in what is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic title races in recent Scottish football history.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Iheanacho driving Celtic’s late title surge

Iheanacho has played a major role in Celtic’s remarkable late push towards the championship, producing decisive moments at critical stages of the campaign.

The Nigerian forward once again emerged as the hero on Wednesday night when he converted a dramatic 98th-minute penalty in Celtic’s chaotic 3-2 victory over Motherwell.

The stoppage-time winner sparked wild celebrations among Celtic supporters, including a pitch invasion at Fir Park, while also keeping the Hoops firmly alive in the title race heading into the final weekend.

Despite enduring an injury-hit campaign disrupted by recurring hamstring problems, Iheanacho has still managed eight goals in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

His goals have carried enormous value.

The former Manchester City and Leicester City forward has directly earned Celtic eight points through match-winning contributions against Kilmarnock on debut, Dundee, Hibernian and Motherwell.

Those performances have also seen him become the highest-scoring Nigerian player in Celtic’s history, further strengthening his growing connection with the club’s supporters.

Iheanacho joined Celtic as a free agent on a one-year contract with the option of an additional season, but uncertainty still surrounds whether he will remain at Celtic Park beyond this campaign.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s title decider, the Nigerian admitted that discussions regarding his future would only begin after the Hearts clash.

“I think after 90 minutes on Saturday, then we’ll talk about that,” Iheanacho told the Daily Record.

Martin O’Neill sends warning ahead of electric Celtic Park atmosphere

Celtic manager Martin O’Neill believes his side are ready to embrace the pressure of the occasion despite knowing only victory will be enough.

The experienced coach, who is expected to leave his interim role after the season, acknowledged Hearts currently hold the advantage due to their points lead but insisted Celtic would attack aggressively from the start.

“We have to win it, Hearts don’t, so the advantage is with them in that aspect but we’re going out all guns blazing to try and win,” O’Neill told BBC Sport.

“The game’s in the balance. In terms of the atmosphere, it will be electric. There is no question about it.”

O’Neill also addressed the controversy surrounding the late penalty awarded against Motherwell during midweek.

The decision drew criticism from Hearts manager Derek McInnes, who reportedly labelled it “disgusting,” but the Celtic boss firmly defended the referee’s call.

“One, I think it’s a penalty. I think he’s handled the ball. When you see it again properly, it is a penalty,” O’Neill said.

However, he admitted wider discussions around handball interpretations across European football may still need review during the summer.

Hearts chasing history after 66 years

While Celtic pursue another title, Hearts arrive in Glasgow carrying the opportunity to complete one of Scottish football’s greatest modern stories.

Under Derek McInnes in his first season at the club, Hearts have gone seven consecutive matches unbeaten and already defeated Celtic 2-1 at Celtic Park earlier this season.

Remarkably, the Edinburgh side remain unbeaten against Celtic across all three meetings between both clubs this campaign, a record that will further strengthen belief within their dressing room heading into Saturday’s showdown.

Hearts have not lifted the Scottish league title since 1960, while no club outside Celtic or Rangers has won the Premiership since Aberdeen’s famous triumph more than four decades ago.

Now, with the title race set for a dramatic conclusion, Iheanacho and Celtic know there is no margin for error.