Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has described his time at Galatasaray as the most fulfilling spell of his professional career after helping the Turkish giants secure a fourth consecutive Süper Lig title last weekend.

Osimhen delivered another match-winning performance in the decisive 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor, scoring twice as Galatasaray sealed the championship in front of their home supporters in Istanbul.

The Nigerian forward has once again been one of the dominant figures in Turkish football this season, registering 15 goals and five assists in just 20 league appearances while spearheading Galatasaray’s relentless title charge.

Speaking on Galatasaray’s official YouTube channel after the celebrations, Osimhen admitted he is currently enjoying the happiest and most rewarding period of his career.

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“I’m experiencing one of the best periods of my career. I feel great. This is the best so far. I’m experiencing one of the most fulfilling periods of my career,” Osimhen said.

The former Napoli striker also praised the collective mentality within the squad, insisting Galatasaray fully deserved their latest title success.

“We deservedly lifted the trophies. I’m enjoying it very much, I’m very happy.”

Osimhen driving Galatasaray’s dominance in Turkey

Since arriving in Istanbul two years ago, Osimhen has elevated Galatasaray into one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking sides.

The Super Eagles star initially joined the club amid huge expectations following his explosive years in Italy, where he fired Napoli to a historic Serie A title and established himself as one of Europe’s elite centre-forwards.

However, his impact in Turkey has arguably been even more dominant.

Across two seasons with Galatasaray, Osimhen has now scored 59 goals in 74 appearances in all competitions while helping the club win three major trophies. During the 2024/25 campaign alone, he produced 26 goals and four assists in 30 league matches before following it up with another outstanding season this year.

Beyond his goals, Osimhen has become the emotional heartbeat of the team, combining relentless pressing, physical intensity and leadership in decisive moments.

He also impressed on the European stage this season, scoring seven goals in the UEFA Champions League and earning four Player of the Match awards, more than any other player in the competition.

His performances have further strengthened his reputation as one of Africa’s finest football exports and one of the most complete strikers currently playing in Europe.

“Next season will be tougher” — Osimhen sends warning to rivals

Despite Galatasaray’s domestic dominance, Osimhen believes the challenge will become even more difficult next season as rival clubs attempt to stop their momentum.

The Nigerian striker acknowledged that every opponent will now view Galatasaray as the team to beat but insisted the squad is already preparing mentally for another demanding campaign.

“Next season will be even tougher. All teams want to beat Galatasaray. We will continue to work much harder. We will fight harder. We will do our best to win next season as well.”

Osimhen also reserved special praise for the club’s supporters, whose connection with the striker has grown rapidly over the past two years.

“Next season with you guys behind us I believe we would even go further in the Champions League. Thank you for your support, we appreciate it.”

The bond between Osimhen and the Galatasaray faithful has become one of the defining stories of his spell in Turkey. His passion, work ethic and emotional celebrations have made him a fan favourite at Rams Park, with supporters regularly chanting his name during matches.

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Real Madrid, Arsenal and Europe’s elite continue to monitor Osimhen

Osimhen’s comments arrive amid growing speculation surrounding his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Nigerian international continues to attract interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Reports in Turkey claim Galatasaray value the striker at around €150 million, a figure that underlines both his importance to the club and his growing status in world football.

For now, however, Osimhen appears fully focused on Galatasaray; the club where he believes he has rediscovered the most fulfilling version of himself.