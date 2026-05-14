Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his delight after scoring a dramatic late winner to inspire Celtic F.C to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Motherwell F.C in Wednesday night’s Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park.

The Super Eagles forward emerged as the match winner after calmly converting a stoppage-time penalty to hand Celtic all three points in one of the most dramatic matches of the Scottish title race so far.

Iheanacho, who started the encounter on the bench, showed nerves of steel in the 97th minute as he confidently sent goalkeeper Calum Ward the wrong way, sparking wild celebrations among Celtic supporters.

The result keeps Celtic firmly in the Scottish Premiership title race ahead of a decisive final-day showdown against Heart of Midlothian F.C.

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The Hoops remain one point behind Hearts, meaning the championship battle will now go down to the final round of fixtures.

Iheanacho delivers in defining moment for Celtic

The dramatic victory further highlighted Iheanacho’s ability to produce under pressure despite a difficult and injury-hit campaign since arriving in Scotland.

Celtic had found themselves in a tense battle after Motherwell twice threatened to derail their title hopes before the Nigerian forward stepped up in stoppage time.

The former Leicester City F.C. striker kept his composure from the spot, delivering what could become one of Celtic’s defining goals of the season if they eventually lift the title.

His contribution also continued a strong recent run of form as the experienced Nigerian forward grows increasingly influential during the final stretch of the campaign.

“We’ve done it” — Iheanacho speaks on emotional night

Speaking after the game, Iheanacho admitted he was overwhelmed with emotion after delivering the decisive moment for Celtic.

“To be fair, I don’t have words, I don’t know how, but we’ve done it,” Iheanacho told Sky Sports via BBC.

The Nigerian striker also praised the supporters, whose celebrations continued long after the final whistle.

“As you can see, the fans are still shouting, and we’re happy, and we have one more to go. We need to get back now and focus on that.”

Reflecting on the pressure surrounding the decisive penalty kick, Iheanacho admitted the moment was tense but insisted remaining calm proved crucial.

“I just kept cool, and it’s scary, but thankfully we got the victory, so we’re happy.”

Injury struggles, resurgence and Celtic’s title push

Iheanacho joined Celtic as a free agent following the expiration of his contract in England and initially endured a difficult period due to injuries and inconsistent fitness.

However, the Nigerian international has gradually re-established himself as an important figure in manager Martin O’Neill’s squad during the latter stages of the campaign.

Despite his injury setbacks, Iheanacho has contributed eight goals and one assist in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

His experience, composure and ability to deliver in crucial moments could still prove decisive as Celtic prepare for one final push in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.