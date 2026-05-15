The Anambra State Controller of Corrections, Ezinne Onuoha, has attributed the delay in producing inmates in court to logistical difficulties, especially the inadequate operational vehicles.

Mrs Onuoha disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Anambra State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Tobechukwu Nweke (SAN), in his office in Awka, on Friday.

According to her, situations in which a single vehicle must transport several inmates to different courts across jurisdictions often pose serious challenges for the correctional service.

She said the visit was to familiarise herself with the attorney general, congratulate him on his appointment and seek mutual understanding with him on how to move the state forward.

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Responding, Mr Nweke affirmed his commitment to decongesting correctional centres across the state by ensuring the speedy dispensation of justice.

He said that many inmates were in correctional facilities without trial, while some families were unaware of the whereabouts of their relatives in custody.

“I have directed that a comprehensive inventory of inmates in all correctional centres in the state be compiled, especially awaiting-trial inmates, those granted bail but yet to perfect their bail conditions and those denied bail and remanded.

“The inventory will also include convicted persons serving various jail terms.

“The data will enable the Ministry of Justice to review cases and take appropriate legal actions aimed at reducing congestion in the facilities,” he said.

Mr Nweke lamented the persistent failure to produce inmates in courts, describing it as a major challenge and a clog in the wheel of justice delivery in the state.

He further said that legal opinions from the ministry should not exceed one month, and wondered why some criminal matters would remain as long as six months without trial.

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The commissioner directed that necessary letters be drafted to facilitate the trial of inmates who had not been formally charged in court.

He also urged the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to identify all awaiting-trial inmates in both high and magistrates’ courts across the state.

Mr Nweke commended Mrs Onuoha for emerging as the first female Controller of Corrections to serve in Anambra, describing her appointment as a significant achievement.

He assured her of his readiness to collaborate with the correctional service to improve the administration of justice in the state.

(NAN)