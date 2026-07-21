The Ebonyi State Executive Council has approved the transmission of bills to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly to regulate house rents and fees charged by estate agents in the state. The council also approved bills to regulate the sale of metal and electrical scraps.

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information, Ikeuwah Omebeh, announced this on Tuesday while briefing reporters on the outcome of the council meeting at the Government House, Abakaliki. A video clip obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed Mr Omebeh making the announcement.

The Commissioner explained that the proposed legislation would place restrictions on “arbitrary” charges by house agents and rent increases by landlords. He stressed that, if the legislation is approved, agents will not be allowed to collect fees exceeding two per cent of the total rent paid by tenants in the state. The official maintained that the move is aimed at protecting tenants from excessive charges and ensuring that only qualified and registered agents operate in accordance with the law.

Bill on metal, electrical scraps

Mr Omebeh also stated that the bill on metal and electrical scraps would regulate the buying, selling, possession, transportation, and disposal of scrap materials across the state.

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He explained that the proposed legislation would help curb vandalism, protect the environment, and promote public safety. The commissioner noted that the initiative is a response to the state government’s earlier commitment to address concerns regarding house rents, agent fees, and scrap dealers’ activities.

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Situation in Enugu

Like in Ebonyi, a member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Okeh Mbah, also sponsored a similar bill in February 2025, amid concerns over the rising cost of house rents and agency fees in the South-East. The proposed Enugu bill, among other things, seeks to regulate fees payable to rent agents and lawyers by capping both fees at a maximum of 10 per cent.

It also seeks to abolish the long-standing practice of “caution fees” that landlords often demand from tenants but never refund at the end of their tenancy.

When contacted, Mr Mbah, who represents the Nkanu East State Constituency, told PREMIUM TIMES that the executive arm of the state government was reviewing the legislation. The lawmaker confirmed that the bill received wide acceptance among his colleagues. Still, the appointment of the then Attorney-General of the state, Kingsley Udeh, as the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, delayed the review process.

He, however, said the current Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Austin Nnajieze, has assured him of a speedy review of the bill for executive assent.