Sterling Financial Holdings reported a 74.8 per cent increase in net profit for 2025, compared to the preceding year, amid improvement across the group’s key revenue streams, according to its audited results released on Friday.

The financial services group, which has operations in commercial banking, non-interest banking as well as fund & portfolio management, posted N76.3 billion in profit after tax, up from N43.7 billion a year earlier.

Gross earnings rose 44.4 per cent to N486.8 billion, the highest on record, supported by a jump in interest income and fees & commission income.

Net interest income advanced to N208.7 billion from N134.8 billion, while fees & commission income climbed to N60.3 billion from N44.3 billion.

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Sterling Financial Holdings made a provision of N32.9 billion to cover credit loss expense, more than three times the amount it laid aside for the same purpose a year earlier.

Impairment on loans to corporate entities accounted for 83.1 per cent of that sum, climbing to N27.4 billion from N2.6 billion.

Other operating income more than doubled to N37.4 billion on the back of a dramatic rise in income from direct commodity trading.

Profit before tax surged by 89.2 per cent to N86.8 billion, while total assets expanded to N3.9 trillion from N3.5 trillion, supported by higher loans and advances to customers.

Also on Friday, the banking group issued its unaudited report for the first quarter of the year, showing a 35.5 per cent leap in post-tax profit to N23.4 billion, compared to the same period of 2025.

Gross earnings for the period climbed to N134.8 billion from N95 2 billion.