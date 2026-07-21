Nigeria and Germany will hold a “high-level” bilateral meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, will meet with her German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, who is on his third diplomatic trip to Africa this year.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, the ministers will be “discussing economic cooperation, security, sustainable development, and a common commitment to regional and global peace.”

“The consultations aimed at further strengthening the longstanding relations between both countries,” the statement read.

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“The bilateral consultations will provide an opportunity for both Ministers to undertake a comprehensive review of Nigeria-Germany relations and assess the progress made in implementing existing bilateral agreements and areas of cooperation.

“Discussions are expected to focus on expanding economic and commercial partnerships, attracting greater German investment into Nigeria’s priority sectors, enhancing cooperation in renewable energy and green industrialisation, promoting vocational education and skills development, as well as strengthening collaboration in science, technology and innovation,” it added.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported Mr Wadephul’s visit to Nigeria. The trip is a three-nation diplomatic tour, starting with Mauritania, then Nigeria, and then South Africa.

Earlier in the year, he visited Ethiopia, Kenya, and Morocco. His frequent visits to Africa over the last seven months reflect Berlin’s efforts to deepen its engagement with the continent.

The minister is accompanied by a delegation comprising German parliament members, CEOs, and high-ranking board members of German IT and energy companies.

As disclosed earlier by the German Embassy in Nigeria, Mr Wadephul will visit Lagos for the second leg of his trip before his departure.

He is also expected to meet with the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Omar Touray, during this trip.

Germany is the European Union’s largest economy and one of its most influential member states, playing a leading role in shaping the bloc’s policies on trade, development cooperation, climate action and foreign affairs.

It is also among Nigeria’s key European trading partners and a major contributor to development programmes across Africa.