The police on Thursday arraigned a 52-year-old driver, Chukwudi Nwayaka, before the Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka, over the alleged defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

The defendant was brought before the Chief Magistrate, U.E. Onochie, on a one-count charge of defilement.

The prosecutor, Chinyere Okechukwu, told the court that the defendant, who hails from Umuawulu community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra, committed the offence on 10 April in his community.

She alleged that the defendant lured the teenager into his house and had unlawful canal knowledge of her.

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The prosecutor alleged that the girl’s mother was searching for her daughter when someone reportedly told her they had seen her daughter with the defendant.

She alleged that upon reaching the defendant’s residence, the mother and some other persons found the girl in a compromising position with the defendant.

She said the defendant was immediately arrested.

“After medical examination and enquiry at the Ntasi Sexual Assault Referral Centre at General Hospital Enugu-Ukwu, a medical practitioner confirmed that the girl had been defiled,” she said.

The offence contravenes the provisions of section 3(2) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition and Protection Law of Anambra State of Nigeria, 2017.

Ms Okechukwu, a police inspector, prayed the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre as provided by section 130(2)(a)(b) of the Administration Criminal Justice Law 2022.

Meanwhile, the defendant told the court that he was drunk from a traditional marriage and had returned home in his drunken state.

He claimed he was unable to explain how the girl was found lying beside him on the floor of his room.

According to the defendant, he woke up when the girl’s mother and other persons burst into his room and found the teenager in his wrapper and him in shorts.

The Chief Magistrate ordered the defendant remanded at the Awka Correctional Centre.

She adjourned the case until 10 June for hearing.

(NAN)